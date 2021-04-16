Woman Wants Freeway Speed Limits Lowered After Buying a House Right Next to It

We’ve all been complaining that noise and pollution from traffic in the city have grown exponentially in recent years, but here’s a story of how things can be so much worse. A woman wants speed limits on a freeway lowered because her house is built right next to it.
Jackie McCormack is a 58-year-old granny from Birmingham, UK. In February this year, she and her husband James moved into their “dream home,” a three-bed new build in Coleshill, Warwickshire, outside the city. They always dreamed of owning a detached home to have some peace and quiet, and somehow, they never realized the A446 freeway, just 9 feet (274 cm) away from the house, would interfere with that.
In the two months since they’ve been living at the house, the couple discovered the harsh reality of living by the side of a bustling freeway frequented by freight trucks and passenger cars alike. When they’re inside the house, the noise matches that made of power tools, they tell The Sun. Out in the garden, whose fence is right next to the road, it’s as loud as a music concert. There’s also dust and exhaust in the air, settling over the window sills, the curtains, and everything else around. The entire house shakes when tractor trailers zoom past it.
“I knew it was a busy road – there’s no getting away from that. I would be stupid if I didn’t think it was a busy road,” she tells the tabloid. “But this – how could I have known?”
McCormack says she wants the council to lower the freeway speed limit (it’s 70 mph/112.6 kph right now), put up soundproofing, and protective barriers that would keep vehicles out of her back yard in case of a crash. She’s upset people are blaming her for the mess she’s in, saying she should have known moving into a house by the side of the road would automatically entail all the inconveniences she’s experiencing. She says all seven viewings of the house took place on weekends, at hours when the road hadn’t woken up yet.
In a statement to the same media outlet, a Warwickshire County Council spokesperson says a meeting will take place to see if any of the issues could be solved, but there is “no guarantee” for a favorable outcome.
In the two months since they’ve been living at the house, the couple discovered the harsh reality of living by the side of a bustling freeway frequented by freight trucks and passenger cars alike. When they’re inside the house, the noise matches that made of power tools, they tell The Sun. Out in the garden, whose fence is right next to the road, it’s as loud as a music concert. There’s also dust and exhaust in the air, settling over the window sills, the curtains, and everything else around. The entire house shakes when tractor trailers zoom past it.
“I knew it was a busy road – there’s no getting away from that. I would be stupid if I didn’t think it was a busy road,” she tells the tabloid. “But this – how could I have known?”
McCormack says she wants the council to lower the freeway speed limit (it’s 70 mph/112.6 kph right now), put up soundproofing, and protective barriers that would keep vehicles out of her back yard in case of a crash. She’s upset people are blaming her for the mess she’s in, saying she should have known moving into a house by the side of the road would automatically entail all the inconveniences she’s experiencing. She says all seven viewings of the house took place on weekends, at hours when the road hadn’t woken up yet.
In a statement to the same media outlet, a Warwickshire County Council spokesperson says a meeting will take place to see if any of the issues could be solved, but there is “no guarantee” for a favorable outcome.