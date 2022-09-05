Woman Transforms Shuttle Bus Into a Cat-Friendly Tiny Home on Wheels

Some people don’t need to live large in order to be happy, and bus conversions, or Skoolies, often allow them to experience a lifestyle where less is more. Sydney has been living for more than two years in a shuttle school bus turned tiny home, and she couldn’t be happier. Her little mobile house has everything she needs, and it’s even cat-approved!
Sydney’s tiny journey started with a 40-ft-long (12-meter-long) Thomas school bus. She dived head first into the bus life without knowing too much, and her friends helped her a lot with the conversion. However, after a year and a half, Sydney realized that her rig was too big. Since she was traveling solo, she didn’t need that much space, and she also couldn’t get to every spot that her friends were visiting with their vans.
So she downsized into a smaller home on wheels: a 2016 Ford E-450 shuttle bus. This one measures 25-ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it has enough room for Sydney and her cat Kayden. The interior is filled with light, and you can spot numerous plants throughout the vehicle.
Since she loves to read, she turned the storage space above the cockpit area into a large bookshelf. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which includes a full-size refrigerator, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a sink. It is also equipped with generous countertops and plenty of storage space. There are some spice racks, shelves, cabinets, and drawers where she can store her cookware and other different items.
Across the kitchen is the dinette, which comes with two seats and a table that drops down. Eventually, this space will be used as an additional sleeping area when Sydney has a guest over. What’s interesting is that the dinette is positioned next to two doors that open up, allowing her to enjoy the outdoors right from the comfort of her tiny home.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear of the Skoolie. It features a queen-size bed, which is more than enough for her and Kayden. At the end of the bed is a small space that she uses to hang her clothes. Underneath it, is another storage area. That’s where she puts the rest of her clothes.
Between the bedroom and the kitchen is her shower, which is hidden inside a cabinet. It’s an ingenious space-saving solution for a smaller build like hers. When she wants to shower, she simply takes the top of the cabinet off, opens up the small door to get inside, and pulls down the curtains that she hooks onto some PVC pipes. Sydney also has a toilet, which is hidden inside another cabinet.
Her rig includes a small office as well, which comes with a large countertop and a TV. The shuttle bus conversion was recently featured on the Tiny House Expedition Youtube channel. You can take a look at her tiny home on wheels and see what it’s all about.
