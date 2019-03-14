autoevolution
Woman Threatens Nail Salon Staff With Machete, Poops in Patrol Car

14 Mar 2019
by
For one Florida woman, packing the daily essentials includes hiding a machete somewhere inside her car. Tracy Denise George-Sirleaf has been arrested after she threatened the staff at a local nail salon with the illegal weapon.
According to the victims’ account to the police, as cited by NBC-2, Sirleaf was getting her nails done at the salon in Bonita Springs, FL., when she started acting “unhinged.” Staff would soon find out that this was no ordinary case of a disgruntled or verbally aggressive customer.

“Around 5:30 p.m., the report said the suspect became unhinged. She collected her things and went to the parking lot before returning a few minutes later and throwing herself angrily onto the glass storefront, witnesses later told a detective,” the media outlet reports.

She then went back to her car, from where she retrieved the machete. By the time she reached the salon, the owner had locked the door so she couldn’t get inside. Sirleaf changed direction and headed towards the owner’s car, in which 2 dogs were locked. She changed direction once more and started walking towards another car, with the clear intention of hitting it with her weapon.

A deputy arrived in a patrol car and summoned her to stop. She eventually complied, dropping the machete to the ground and allowing the officer to handcuff. Sirleaf was placed in the patrol car and, while the deputy was talking to the victims, she went number 2 inside. The report doesn’t say whether she did it as a means to get back at the cop or because she could no longer hold it in.

“The two victims in the salon at the time said they feared for their lives and believed the suspect was going to carry out her threats of violence with the machete,” NBC-2 says. “George-Sirleaf was charged with two counts of assault on a person 65 years of age or older.”

She is due back in court next month.
