Woman Supposedly Killed by Beggars Through Car Window Was Murdered by Husband

A case that made national and international headlines at the beginning of December 2018, of a woman killed inside her car after she rolled down the window to hand over some money to beggars, has been cracked open by the Baltimore police.
butler husband did it. The original story, as recounted to the police by the husband of Jacquelyn Smith, was that they, together with their daughter, were driving into town when they noticed a woman who was holding a baby and a sign in which she was asking for money to feed said baby.
He didn’t want to stop the car, but Jacquelyn was touched by the sight of the poor woman and her child, standing in the rain and the cold, so she demanded that they pull over. She took $10 out of her purse and rolled down the window to hand it to the woman, who took it and thanked her. A man also approached the car and thanked Jacquelyn, and then reached inside and grabbed her necklace, before fatally stabbing her several times and fleeing.
The husband also told the cops it was only later that he realized that the baby the woman was holding was fake, so she and the man had planned to rob whoever would stop to give them money.
Smith’s husband and daughter are now both in custody, People Crime reports. “Keith Smith and his daughter, Valerie Smith, were apprehended on Sunday in Texas, and that both are charged with first-degree murder. Authorities [say] the pair were headed for the Mexican border when they were detained,” the publication writes.
“Keith and Valerie Smith have yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas, and it was unclear Monday if either had retained an attorney who could comment on their behalf,” notes the report.
As of the time of writing, police are refusing to comment on the ongoing investigation. No reason for the alleged murder by the husband has been made public.
