autoevolution
 

Woman Rushes to the Bathroom, Accidentally Opens Plane’s Emergency Door

11 Jun 2019, 11:26 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It’s one thing to rush to the bathroom at home and accidentally run into someone else, who’s already busy in there, and an entirely different matter when you mistake the emergency door for a bathroom door on an international flight.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
A female passenger did just that on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight out of Manchester, U.K., headed to Islamabad, last weekend, The Independent reports. Luckily, the plane wasn’t up in the air but still on the tarmac, getting ready for takeoff, but the mishap still caused a major delay at the airport and further disruptions at home base.

According to the report, the seatbelt lights were on and all the emergency doors on the plane had been secured, which means that opening any one of them would immediately deploy the inflatable slides. By all accounts, the woman should have stayed in her assigned seat and, even if she did get up, she should have been stopped by flight attendants, which are usually seated next to the emergency exits during takeoff and landing.

Neither of these happened, so the woman ran to the door, which she assumed was the way in to the toilet, and opened it. When she did so, the inflatable slide automatically deployed.

The pilot ordered everyone off the plane as a security measure and then decided to fly without the slide, so as to cut down on the time spent on the ground. However, one less slide means fewer passengers are allowed on board, so 38 people had to volunteer to be left behind – with promises they would be set up for accommodation and booked on other flights out of Manchester.

As of the moment of writing, some of those who agreed to deplane are still complaining that their luggage never made it out of Manchester, even though they’ve already reached their destination.

PIA has confirmed the mishap, saying it’s launched a formal investigation into it. It’s also asking for more time and patience to solve all the complaints and have passengers reunited with their luggage.

“A passenger erroneously opened the emergency door causing the emergency slide to activate,” PIA says in a statement to the publication. “All passengers were provided dinner. The offloaded passengers were provided with transportation and hotel accommodation and will be adjusted on the next available flight. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers due to this incident.”
airplane airport PIA emergency UK
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLBMERCEDES BENZ GLB Large SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 