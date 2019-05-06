autoevolution

Woman Runs Boyfriend Over For Flipping Her Off, Claims She “Blacked Out”

6 May 2019, 10:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One graceful lady from Tempe, Arizona, is in the running for the title of world’s most loving girlfriend (not), after she ran her boyfriend over when he flipped her off, in an attempt to have the final say in an ongoing argument.
17 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
Vanessa Santillan, 40, was driving around with her boyfriend late last month, when they got into a fight, police records recently obtained by AZ Family show. She pulled over and let him out, but that wasn’t the end of it: the man crossed the street and started walking on the sidewalk, but stopped briefly to flip her off.

“That's when the 40-year-old drove onto the sidewalk and hit her boyfriend, police said. She then continued south of Wilson Street and made the first right,” the report notes. “The boyfriend had injuries to the right side of his body from his face to his legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that required stitches.”

Santillan went on with her daily chores as if nothing had happened: she picked up her kid from school and then drove home. She later told police over the phone that she didn’t stop to check on her BF because she didn’t think it was “that bad.” At the same time, she claimed she “blacked out” and didn’t even remember hitting him with the car.

Ironically, the police officers noted that her car had visible damage, so even assuming she had no recollection of the fight and how she effectively ended it, she must have been wondering where she’d damaged the vehicle.

Santillan eventually turned herself in and was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision with injuries, and had her bond set at $20,000. Her booking photo, which is also attached to this article, is what you may call a thing of beauty.
hit and run police assault accident Arizona
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 