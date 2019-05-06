Woman Runs Boyfriend Over For Flipping Her Off, Claims She “Blacked Out”

One graceful lady from Tempe, Arizona, is in the running for the title of world’s most loving girlfriend (not), after she ran her boyfriend over when he flipped her off, in an attempt to have the final say in an ongoing argument.

Santillan eventually turned herself in and was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision with injuries, and had her bond set at $20,000. Her booking photo, which is also attached to this article, is what you may call a thing of beauty. Vanessa Santillan, 40, was driving around with her boyfriend late last month, when they got into a fight, police records recently obtained by AZ Family show. She pulled over and let him out, but that wasn’t the end of it: the man crossed the street and started walking on the sidewalk, but stopped briefly to flip her off.“That's when the 40-year-old drove onto the sidewalk and hit her boyfriend, police said. She then continued south of Wilson Street and made the first right,” the report notes. “The boyfriend had injuries to the right side of his body from his face to his legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that required stitches.”Santillan went on with her daily chores as if nothing had happened: she picked up her kid from school and then drove home. She later told police over the phone that she didn’t stop to check on her BF because she didn’t think it was “that bad.” At the same time, she claimed she “blacked out” and didn’t even remember hitting him with the car.Ironically, the police officers noted that her car had visible damage , so even assuming she had no recollection of the fight and how she effectively ended it, she must have been wondering where she’d damaged the vehicle.Santillan eventually turned herself in and was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision with injuries, and had her bond set at $20,000. Her booking photo, which is also attached to this article, is what you may call a thing of beauty.