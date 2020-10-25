Woman Is Stuck in the ‘60s Life, Complete With Cars and Scooters of That Time

Gina Guarnieri is 57 years old and she lives her life as if she was stuck in the roaring ‘60s. By choice. This means replicating the fashion of the time, avoiding tech and getting around on scooters and cars from those bygone years.
We all have a bit of nostalgic in us, but Gina Guarnieri is 100 percent so. Fascinated with everything from the ‘60s since she was a teenager, in later life, she decided to live her life as if she was stuck in a temporal bubble. She tells Caters News (story via The Sun) that her life this way is fascinating, easier and certainly more stylish.
In addition to dressing like in the ‘60s and decorating her home in the style of that era, Guarnieri, who lives in Worthing, West Sussex, also got the transportation options of that time down to a T. She owns four scooters, one car and one campervan, all of them in mint condition and ready at a moment’s notice to take her around the country, looking for flea markets to buy more vintage stuff from.
Guarnieri’s beautiful collection includes three Vespas, one Lambretta scooter, a stunning cherry-red 1966 Triumph Herald Convertible and a two-tone 1959 Bedford CA Porthole Campervan. She says it was a scooter that she bought herself in the ‘80s, with money from her birthday present, that sparked this fascination with the decade that now defines her life.
“Living in the ’60s gives me so much more than a hobby,” she tells the media. “I won’t use a modern high-fi, for instance. I think my favorite ’60s item would have to be my Dansette record player. I love live music and often travel around the country and abroad to gigs.”
In between her car and scooter collection, a 1965 record player and her trinket collection, Guarnieri estimates she’s spent some £40,000 ($52,200) on her ‘60s obsession so far. Should she ever decide to sell the car and scooter collection, she’ll probably recoup the “investment.”
