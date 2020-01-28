5 Seriously Though, Water Served on Planes Isn’t Fit to Wash Your Hands With

4 AirAsia Becomes First Airline to Sell Plane Food in an Actual Restaurant

1 Zero-Emissions Passenger Plane HER0 Could Be the Tesla of the Skies

Woman Has Been Dating a Boeing 737-800 for 6 Years, Will Marry “Him” Soon

To most people, a Boeing 737-800, also known as 737 Next Generation (NG), is a means of getting from point A to point B faster and in relative comfort. To Michele from Berlin, Germany, a Boeing 737-800 is a future husband. 7 photos



This unlikely love story started in March 2014, when Michele was at the Berlin Tegel airport and she spotted the plane through the glass window. She fell in love and is convinced the feeling is mutual – which is actually quite common in all those suffering from objectophilia, the condition in which people develop affection and go into an actual relationship with an inanimate object or structure,



Michele says she loves the plane’s wings, winglets and thrusters, and at night cuddles a replica of it. She says the relationship is perfectly normal and that her friends have come to terms with it. Her family, not so much. We assume schatz’s relatives were a tad more welcoming, for all the obvious reasons.



The wedding is planned for March 18, 2020, in Amsterdam. Michele doesn’t have a timeline for when she thinks she will be able to move in a hangar, to live with the plane.



“I wouldn't want to put on a white dress, but dress really smartly with black trousers and a black blazer,” she says.



The 737 Next Generation (NG), including the 600 / 700 / 800 / 900 series, was introduced in 1993 and has been produced since 1996. It includes larger wings and upgraded glass cockpit, and can seat between 108 and 215 In today’s wacky news, this 30-year-old woman claims that she’s been dating a plane for the past 6 years, The Sun reports. She calls him “schatz,” which is apparently German for “sweetheart” and, despite having met “him” in person only a couple of times, she dreams of the day when they will be married and she will move to live in a hangar with her soulmate.This unlikely love story started in March 2014, when Michele was at the Berlin Tegel airport and she spotted the plane through the glass window. She fell in love and is convinced the feeling is mutual – which is actually quite common in all those suffering from objectophilia, the condition in which people develop affection and go into an actual relationship with an inanimate object or structure, Psychology Today says.Michele says she loves the plane’s wings, winglets and thrusters, and at night cuddles a replica of it. She says the relationship is perfectly normal and that her friends have come to terms with it. Her family, not so much. We assume schatz’s relatives were a tad more welcoming, for all the obvious reasons.The wedding is planned for March 18, 2020, in Amsterdam. Michele doesn’t have a timeline for when she thinks she will be able to move in a hangar, to live with the plane.“I wouldn't want to put on a white dress, but dress really smartly with black trousers and a black blazer,” she says.The 737 Next Generation (NG), including the 600 / 700 / 800 / 900 series, was introduced in 1993 and has been produced since 1996. It includes larger wings and upgraded glass cockpit, and can seat between 108 and 215 passengers . Almost 7,000 of them have been build as of one year ago. For Michele, there really aren’t that many fish in the sea.