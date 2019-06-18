autoevolution
 

Woman Arrested for Drunk-Driving an Electric Toy Truck

18 Jun 2019, 12:27 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Megan, go home, you’re drunk. A 25-year-old woman from South Carolina got busted drunk at the wheel, and the wheel happened to be attached to an actual toy truck.
12 photos
Little Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy Coupe
In what is perhaps a story that beats whatever stupid thing you did the last time you got drunk, Megan Holman, a 25-year-old woman from Walhalla, South Carolina, was arrested and charged after she drunk-drove an electric toy truck, the New York Post reports. She didn’t get a DUI because she wasn’t technically driving, but she still got charged.

The publication notes that police received several calls about a “suspicious person on the street,” so a unit was dispatched to the scene. When it arrived, officers found a visibly drunk Holman at the wheel of a Power Wheels electric toy truck, about a mile from her home in Walhalla.

She was charged with public intoxication and escorted safely back home. Sadly, the report doesn’t mention anything about Holman’s intended destination or how she explained to the cops the fact that she, a fully grown woman, was driving a toy car on the public road. She was presumably alone when she took the toy car on a joyride.

All jokes aside, toy cars still hold plenty of appeal for grown-ups, but that doesn’t make it ok for any of them to take them out on the road. Toy cars are not safe (and not street-legal, it goes without saying) and they put both drivers and other motorists at risks.

In this particular case, things could have gone worse in a variety of ways, so Holman should be grateful that the cops showed up when they did and stopped her from doing something even more stupid. Not that driving an electric toy truck on a public road, while drunk, isn’t stupid enough, mind you.
lol DUI fail toy car Power Wheels south carolina alcohol
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeRENAULT ZoeRENAULT Zoe SmallBENTLEY Flying SpurBENTLEY Flying Spur LuxuryBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll car models  
 
 