2020 Lexus GX 460 Introduced With Available Off-Road Package

5 Rolls-Royce Builds A Car For Kids, It Is For Charity

4 Armenian Boy Makes Road Blocks of Toy Cars in Country’s Capital

3 Life-Size LEGO McLaren Senna Needed Nearly 500,000 Plastic Bricks to Build

2 Girl-Only Mattel Mercedes-Benz 220SE to Be Gifted to First Graders in the U.S.

1 Full-Grown Woman Tries to Fit Into Little Tikes Car, Predictably Gets Stuck

More on this:

Woman Arrested for Drunk-Driving an Electric Toy Truck

Megan, go home, you’re drunk. A 25-year-old woman from South Carolina got busted drunk at the wheel, and the wheel happened to be attached to an actual toy truck. 12 photos



The publication notes that police received several calls about a “suspicious person on the street,” so a unit was dispatched to the scene. When it arrived, officers found a visibly drunk Holman at the wheel of a Power Wheels electric toy truck, about a mile from her home in Walhalla.



She was charged with public intoxication and escorted safely back home. Sadly, the report doesn’t mention anything about Holman’s intended destination or how she explained to the cops the fact that she, a fully grown woman, was driving a toy car on the public road. She was presumably alone when she took the toy car on a joyride.



All jokes aside,



In this particular case, things could have gone worse in a variety of ways, so Holman should be grateful that the cops showed up when they did and stopped her from doing something even more stupid. Not that driving an electric toy truck on a public road, while drunk, isn’t stupid enough, mind you. In what is perhaps a story that beats whatever stupid thing you did the last time you got drunk, Megan Holman, a 25-year-old woman from Walhalla, South Carolina, was arrested and charged after she drunk-drove an electric toy truck, the New York Post reports. She didn’t get a DUI because she wasn’t technically driving, but she still got charged.The publication notes that police received several calls about a “suspicious person on the street,” so a unit was dispatched to the scene. When it arrived, officers found a visibly drunk Holman at the wheel of a Power Wheels electric toy truck, about a mile from her home in Walhalla.She was charged with public intoxication and escorted safely back home. Sadly, the report doesn’t mention anything about Holman’s intended destination or how she explained to the cops the fact that she, a fully grown woman, was driving a toy car on the public road. She was presumably alone when she took the toy car on a joyride.All jokes aside, toy cars still hold plenty of appeal for grown-ups, but that doesn’t make it ok for any of them to take them out on the road. Toy cars are not safe (and not street-legal, it goes without saying) and they put both drivers and other motorists at risks.In this particular case, things could have gone worse in a variety of ways, so Holman should be grateful that the cops showed up when they did and stopped her from doing something even more stupid. Not that driving an electric toy truck on a public road, while drunk, isn’t stupid enough, mind you.