WiTricity Is Back With an Aftermarket Wireless Charging Solution, It's a Winner

In theory, wireless charging is the best human invention since the wheel, probably, but for some reason, it didn’t quite get the attention its proponents hoped for. WiTricity, a startup that specialized in wireless charging solutions, thinks it’s got what it takes to change that.
WiTricity is s startup that tries to sell the wireless charging idea to carmakers for over a decade already, without much success. This comes even though WiTricity got Toyota on board, back in 2011. Now, the startup founded by a group of MIT physicists is back with an aftermarket solution that should broaden the appeal of charging wirelessly.
Everyone who tried to wireless charge their phone knows this is a mediocre experience. You have to match the sweet spot of the charging pad and the phone heats considerably while charging. This probably explains why there aren’t many phone models featuring wireless charging. It should not be any different with cars, and we imagine a lot of energy is wasted as heat. But WiTricity disagrees and announced the move to offer an aftermarket wireless solution.
Just like with mobile phones, cars need to come with wireless charging baked-in to function, but WiTricity will take care of that. For now, the company modded a Tesla Model 3 and is preparing the Ford Mustang Mach-E, so we guess we can say the system is in limited beta. The WiTricity Halo Charging will charge the car at 11 kW, similar to a Level 2 AC plug, and in the case of the Tesla Model 3, it takes six hours for a complete charge.
The system consists of three components: the power receiver installed on the vehicle, a wallbox connected to an electric power source, and a charging pad connected to the box. This installs in the ground, and the vehicle will need to park on top for the charging to start. The WiTricity Halo Charging system will initially be available in the U.S. for selected EV models in late 2022, with broader availability expected next year.
WiTricity thinks the wireless charging process is more straightforward than plugging in and will entice more people to buy an electric vehicle. The problem is plugging the cord is way more simple than modifying the car with the proprietary power receiver. After all, BMW is the one that tried this and failed to make it a mainstream solution.
