Witness the Magic of the Tipoon "Travel Machine," a Modular Concept Like Very Few Around

Ladies and gentlemen, I recently discovered a mobile habitat that can only be described with an article that will take up around five minutes of your time. But, once you've finished reading what I have to say, you may travel to France to purchase your very own Tipoon "Travel Machine."
Ok, so let me back up a little bit here so you can understand what the heck I'm talking about. Tipoon isn't anything new; it's actually a camper concept that's been around since 2017. But, you probably haven't heard about it as it's manufactured over in France. If you're aware of the glamping habitat designs that come out of this country, you know to expect something out of the ordinary, and Tipoon is just that.
As you're riding along, this travel trailer doesn't look much different than most others on the market, albeit with a touch of retro styling. But, once you've found the beloved campsite you've been planning for during winter, that's where you'll be able to witness the magic of this travel trailer.
entire expansion from trailer to home takes about three minutes.
The best way for me to describe what you're up against is to imagine a suitable space for up to four people, including a galley setup and even a bathroom. Everything fits due to the slide-outs I mentioned and how all additional gear is designed to function within the space.
For instance, the right side of the camper, the largest slide-out, features an elevated bedding area that sits on top of countless storage drawers. Within these drawers, owners will find things like a dining table and seating and storage for utensils and gear. Above all, another sleeping area can be created, suitable for another two sleepy travelers. The renderings in the gallery reveal all that's possible.
foodstuffs and utensils. The space created between the two slide-outs is plenty for all four guests to possibly even shake their hips to a tune. No images of the bathroom exist, but there's a shower, chemical toilet, and sink.
What more could you need? If you require space to store goods, there's plenty of room for that. Looking to stand upright in your camper? Yup, if you don't play basketball, you should be ok. And, you can choose to bring along another pair of human souls on your trip; split the gas, as prices are rising.
Speaking of prices, reports state that Tipoon was meant to sell for a base price of 30,000 USD (27,482 EUR at current exchange rates). There has been no news since those reports, and much of that has to do with the worldwide health crisis we've been through. But, the manufacturer's Facebook page shows a message saying, "See you soon," posted this year in January.
As you're driving along, you'll only be towing along a trailer with a width of 1.7 m (5.6 ft), a height of 1.7 m (5.6 ft), and a length up to 4.5 m (14.8 ft). Once you've unleashed Tipoon's glamping prowess, you'll witness a camper that's 3.2 m (10.5 ft) wide and 2.55 m (8.4 ft) high.
While there haven't been many features described in the above words, the manufacturer does make multiple mentions that you can customize your Tipoon to your liking. This probably applies to things like adding an entertainment system, awnings, and even bigger batteries; it looks like it may be equipped with solar tech as standard.
I've been covering campers and mobile habitats for around two years now, and I can say I've seen quite a few machines that promise to be the home you need. Still, Tipoon's display of explosive design, simple yet effective modularity, and amount of space offered inside are features worth considering if you're searching for a mobile habitat.
