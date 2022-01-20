With More Than 15,000 Pre-Orders, Aptera Shows How It Handles Shopping

Aptera revealed in its December 2021 update that it had surpassed 15,000 reservations for its electric trike. The company was also confident it would start delivering them by the end of 2022, but its latest video felt the need to show how much stuff it can carry, especially after a visit to Costco. While you may debate the shopping list, the video was enlightening.
The Aptera was taken to Costco by Quincy, Aptera’s Digital Marketing Manager. She managed to fit 180 rolls of toilet paper, trail mix, smoked jerky beef, pistachios, 20 Kind Bars, sparkling water, sparkling juice, nut bars, Simply Pop-Tarts, apples, bananas, açaí, snap peas (all organic, which makes no difference for the point the company was trying to make), Pirate Booty, mandarins, Late July chips, 26 Clif Bars, green juice, mango juice, and cold brew.
Regular grocery shopping would have a completely different variety of products, such as milk, eggs, packs of rice, and a long etcetera that would probably help people better visualize how capable the 25 cubic feet compartment in the Aptera is. Despite that, what was more interesting was what putting all that stuff in the trike allowed us to see.
With everything in the trunk, the rear glass in the Aptera is completely obstructed. That said, people thinking about having solar cells all over that surface should not worry about visibility: the rear hatch will probably have a better use generating electric energy anyway.
In the December update, Aptera also revealed that the beta vehicles would have roll cages for safety. We get it that these cars are prototypes, but the roll cages may give the impression that the composite body is not enough to deal with a crash. Aptera will probably have to provide a more extensive explanation for that to avoid any negative assumptions.
The good news is that Aptera signed supplier agreements that will ensure it has the necessary components to start production by the end of 2022. If reservations keep growing by 2,000 each month, the company will reach manufacturing with close to 35,000 owners waiting for their vehicles.
