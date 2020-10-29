With a New Cyberpunk 2077 Delay, Here Are the Cars and Stats to Keep You Going

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay. I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you.

This is one of the mildest messages some of us got. There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through.

Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious.

That said, I'm off TT for couple of days. Take care.#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Z80HHWADqU