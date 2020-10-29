With a New Cyberpunk 2077 Delay, Here Are the Cars and Stats to Keep You Going

Given the fact that this announcement has already upset gamers and gearheads alike, to the point where many of them threw all common sense out the window and started sending death threats to the developers, here’s something that might make the wait a bit more bearable. Based on a recent video highlighting some of the vehicles that you will be able to drive, Rock Paper Shotgun has created a comprehensive car stats guide.
Well, it’s comprehensive as far as pre-release material allows it. You can see the video in question at the bottom of the page.
Vehicles in Night City will be divided into several classes: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport and Hypercar.
Economy are the cheapest and least worthy of attention. They are pieces of junk on wheels, just perfect for trashing without second thought and getting to your destination. The Maimai (Makigai), for instance, has 70 hp, while the newer Colby (Thorton) unleashes 182 of them. Hella (Archer) stands out of the lot, with 212 hp under the ratty hood.
Executive cars deliver both a fast ride and an increased degree of comfort. The Alvarado (Villeford) is a 2044-2055 production series and has 407 hp, while the Cortes (Villefort) is lighter but delivers less power, at only 333 horses. The other Executive car shown in the preview is Thrax (Chevillon) with 388 hp.
In the Heavy Duty category, the Bratsk (Kaukaz) stands out, with 547 hp, with Type-66 (Quadra) shining in the Sports category (666 hp) and Caliburn (Rayfield) in the Hypercar one, with 1,660 hp.
That said, even if these stats aren’t enough to make you feel less upset, keep in mind that the guys behind this massive game project are having a worse time than you. As senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki puts it, “I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you.”
Important news. https://t.co/b0jPOpqiGK— Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020
I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.— Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020
I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.
However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you.
This is one of the mildest messages some of us got. There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through.— Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 28, 2020
Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious.
That said, I'm off TT for couple of days. Take care.#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Z80HHWADqU