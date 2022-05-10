With a Name Like Caboose You Know This Trailer Home Is More Than Just Junk in the Trunk

Folks, Wheelhaus is a crew born in Salt Lake City, Utah, by founder and CEO Jamie Mackay. Coming from a family with a background in log cabin construction and bent on creating his own "recreational park trailer," it wasn't long before he realized he had to do things his own way to achieve his version of perfection. With that in mind, let's take a journey through one perfect flagship that this crew managed to create over the years.
It's been dubbed the Wedge Caboose, or Caboose for short, and no, it doesn't refer to an overly large gluteus maximus, but the last car you see attached to the end of a freight train. Honestly, once you've learned what this tiny home is all about, you may consider its name rather fitting, seeing as how a caboose serves the purpose of providing shelter for a crew.
For the sake of the next few minutes, I want you to pretend that you and your crew (family) have decided to spend at least $174,500 (€165,600 at current exchange rates) on 400 square feet (37.2 square meters) of mobile living space. When that happens, you'll receive a habitat set up on a steel trailer with five axles or more, depending on how heavy your home is.
From these decks, you'll be able to enter your home, and as you do, you enter either the living room or access the bathroom directly. If this abode is used for parties, separate bathroom access is not to be taken for granted. You'll find the bedroom at the far end of the home, and here too, a patio entrance can be added. One final space I'd like to point out is the loft that sits stretching above the kitchen and over half of the bedroom.
When you put all that together and a few thousand dollars more, you'll be privy to a habitat with hardwood flooring, wood furniture, leather seats, and even shag carpeting has a place here. Need to cook meals for up to six people? Not a problem for the fully stocked kitchen. Throwing a party? The living room and countless decks are there for that.
As I dove deeper into the Caboose (don't dwell on the words you just read), I wondered how much my own version would cost me. After adding skirting, fireplace, sliding doors, HVAC system, and a few other touches, I was looking at a home priced around $210,000, and that's without any other systems I may want or need. Nonetheless, it's a machine worth considering if you're looking to join thousands of other nomads experiencing life their way.
