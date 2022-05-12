With 34 Miles Under Its Belt, This Rare 2016 Aprilia RSV4 RF Is Virtually Brand-New

It looks, sounds, and performs like an absolute marvel, but all this goodness comes at a cost.
Only 200 copies of the 2016 Aprilia RSV4 RF have been delivered to U.S. shores, and the one you’re looking at here comes with 34 miles (55 km) on the odometer. Inside its aluminum twin-spar framework lies a liquid-cooled 999cc V4 powerhouse featuring forged dual overhead cams, sixteen valves, and a Marelli fuel injection system with 48 mm (1.9 inches) throttle bodies.
The engine has a massive 14,500-rpm redline, and its compression ratio is measured at no less than 13.6:1. In the vicinity of 13,000 spins per minute, this four-cylinder gladiator will be more than happy to deliver 201 unrelenting stallions at the crankshaft. On the other hand, its torque output digits are going to top out at 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) lower down the rpm range.
In order to reach the bike’s rear 17-inch forged aluminum hoop, the oomph travels through a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed cassette-type gearbox. Aided by a modest dry weight of just 397 pounds (180 kg), this whole shebang gives Aprilia’s rarity the ability to hit a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph) when pushed to the absolute limit.
The RSV4 RF carries a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies, with titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks placed up north and a piggyback TTX monoshock adorning the opposite end. At the front, stopping power is generated via dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and radially-mounted four-piston Brembo calipers.
You’ll find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc paired with a twin-piston caliper at the rear, and both brakes are equipped with Bosch ABS. The two-wheeled missile pictured in this article’s photo gallery is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until Saturday, May 14. Currently, the top bidder is offering $11,250 to snatch this Italian beauty.
