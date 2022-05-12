With 34 Miles Under Its Belt, This Rare 2016 Aprilia RSV4 RF Is Virtually Brand-New

More on this:

1 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Is a Great Stealth Camper After Proper Conversion

2 Seized Collection of Mostly Supras, BMWs Is Being Sold Off, 2 Years After Discovery

3 Rare '92 Honda NR Appears at Auction With Low Mileage, Is Pricier Than a 2022 Shelby GT500

4 Custom Pontiac G8 With Holden HSV W427 Body Kit and 600 HP Is a Pseudo-American M5 Killer

5 Barely-Ridden 1995 Honda CBR900RR Has Fewer Miles Than a Trip From New York to L.A.