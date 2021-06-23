Wireless Full Link Connectivity Now Available for the Entire New SEAT Range

Want to listen to your favorite podcasts while driving and easily access your contact list or other personal data from your phone, with the help of a simple wireless connection? If you’re driving one of the new SEAT models, you’re in luck – the wireless Full Link is now extended across the brand’s entire new line-up.
Everyone in the younger generation is tied to their phone, so it’s not surprising that car makers are focusing on connectivity, especially when this is their main target. SEAT claims that its customers are 10 years younger than the average in this sector, making it the brand with the youngest customer base in Europe. This is why it pays particular attention to digitalization and connectivity.
The wireless Full Link technology is now available for the new SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon, Ateca and Tarraco models. Whether the drivers use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they can more easily access their digital information, through a wireless connection. This way, everything on their phone that’s important can be instantly available from the comfort of the driver’s cabin, using the infotainment system or the integrated steering wheel controls.
Plus, drivers of the cars that include the optional Connectivity Box with inductive charging can literally stay connected at any time, without having to worry about losing battery.
Other features that are available for the entire SEAT range are the natural voice recognition “Hola Hola” and SEAT Connect. This platform takes connectivity even further, by expanding it outside the vehicle. Through the app, drivers can access the vehicle data remotely. And, for the brand’s e-hybrid models, Leon and Tarraco, the charging process and the air conditioning can also be controlled from a distance.
Those who are interested in extra perks, like access to live radio stations, online traffic information or online music streaming, the activation of SEAT Connect also upgrades the optional navigation system.
SEAT’s wireless Full Link technology is available for all the new models, minus the SEAT Alhambra.
The wireless Full Link technology is now available for the new SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon, Ateca and Tarraco models. Whether the drivers use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they can more easily access their digital information, through a wireless connection. This way, everything on their phone that’s important can be instantly available from the comfort of the driver’s cabin, using the infotainment system or the integrated steering wheel controls.
Plus, drivers of the cars that include the optional Connectivity Box with inductive charging can literally stay connected at any time, without having to worry about losing battery.
Other features that are available for the entire SEAT range are the natural voice recognition “Hola Hola” and SEAT Connect. This platform takes connectivity even further, by expanding it outside the vehicle. Through the app, drivers can access the vehicle data remotely. And, for the brand’s e-hybrid models, Leon and Tarraco, the charging process and the air conditioning can also be controlled from a distance.
Those who are interested in extra perks, like access to live radio stations, online traffic information or online music streaming, the activation of SEAT Connect also upgrades the optional navigation system.
SEAT’s wireless Full Link technology is available for all the new models, minus the SEAT Alhambra.