Wireless Android Auto Bug Breaks Down a Key Feature

Wireless in-car connections, be they for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, are a lot more convenient than the wired ones for the most obvious reasons: they don’t require a cable, making everything pretty straightforward from the moment you start the engine to the one you turn it off.
But of course, the wireless Android Auto is prone to a lot of bugs as well, just like its wired sibling, including what seems to be a compatibility issue with a Kenwood head unit that breaks down the auto launch.
Several users have confirmed that when using Google’s very own Pixel (no matter the generation) with a Kenwood DMX905S head unit in their car, the auto launch no longer works.
By the looks of things, the issue was first discovered in late 2019, but no fix has landed since then, leaving users all alone in their attempt to resolve the whole thing.
“I am running wireless with a pixel 3a. My head unit is a Kenwood dmx905s. Initially, once auto start was implemented it worked flawlessly. Then around October there was an update and I would have to start up AA from the button on the head unit. At the time there was a post here about it, and I said it's cool, it will probably be fixed soon. Does anyone have wireless that is still running auto start? If the scope is limited, then I can see how it would be overlooked. I was under the impression that it was a wireless issue, not limited to my specific hardware,” one user explains in a post on reddit.
Several others have confirmed the same issue, and by the looks of things, a similar glitch also exists on Samsung phones when used with the very same head unit from Kenwood.
At the time of writing, there’s no confirmation from Google that a fix is in the works, albeit a new version of Android Auto is expected sometime this week.
Several users have confirmed that when using Google’s very own Pixel (no matter the generation) with a Kenwood DMX905S head unit in their car, the auto launch no longer works.
By the looks of things, the issue was first discovered in late 2019, but no fix has landed since then, leaving users all alone in their attempt to resolve the whole thing.
“I am running wireless with a pixel 3a. My head unit is a Kenwood dmx905s. Initially, once auto start was implemented it worked flawlessly. Then around October there was an update and I would have to start up AA from the button on the head unit. At the time there was a post here about it, and I said it's cool, it will probably be fixed soon. Does anyone have wireless that is still running auto start? If the scope is limited, then I can see how it would be overlooked. I was under the impression that it was a wireless issue, not limited to my specific hardware,” one user explains in a post on reddit.
Several others have confirmed the same issue, and by the looks of things, a similar glitch also exists on Samsung phones when used with the very same head unit from Kenwood.
At the time of writing, there’s no confirmation from Google that a fix is in the works, albeit a new version of Android Auto is expected sometime this week.