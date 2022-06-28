Winter Is Coming, and You Should Explore Machines Like the Timeless and All-Season Forager

That exotic material is titanium, and the master manipulators of this metal go by the name of Moots. While the company name makes them easy to remember, you should still pay close attention to the machine we'll be exploring today, the Forager, an all-season, all-terrain, fat tire, and everlasting monstrosity. Shortly, you'll understand why I'm using all those words to describe this bike and may agree that they're appropriate.
But, before we go on about the bike, let me point out a few things about Moots to help you understand why this team is asking you to drop no less than $9,653 (€9,100 at current exchange rates) for a complete Forager. I know that price may make it a bit difficult to keep you interested, but if you're like me, that asking price should make you want to dive deeper.
As I did, it soon became apparent that Moots is a tad different than other cycle manufacturers in that titanium is the metal of their choice, and since they've been in this industry since 1981, you can bet that over 40 years of industry experience is poured into each, 30 years of which have been focused on nothing but this amazing metal.
amazing? If you aren't familiar with titanium's properties, all you need to know is that it's highly resistant to corrosion, lighter than age-old steel, and stronger than widely used aluminum. Oh, then there's the fact that some titanium cycles have outlived their owners, with an average lifespan of around 20 years or so. Again, that's an average; some happen to be bucking long after that limit if taken care of properly. Starting to understand where your money is going? You'd better.
Aside from a frame that's meant to last a lifetime, a few other aspects of the Forger make it that all-season veteran I mentioned, and clearly, one of those aspects is the overly large tires, rocking a 4.5-inch cross-section. Enough to grip through mud, snow, wet and dry surfaces, you name it. They may be a bit cumbersome of the turns, though.
Another reason for the fat tires is that the bike lacks any suspension whatsoever, making it essential to have something this big for riding over roots, reducing vibrations, and giving your tushy a softer experience. I'm sure you can drop some smaller tires on this bugger, but it may look and feel a bit odd for sure; maybe add a front suspension fork, but that'll cost you extra, and god forbid investing in a bike that'll last for longer than most modern marriages.
cycling trends. The Forager showcases a composite fork, a solid 1X drivetrain which you can choose from a list of several, and a dropper post for excellent clearance if you feel like going wild for a while. A Race Face Turbine crankset supports a Shimano XT drivetrain and braking setup. Oh, there's also a replaceable derailleur hanger in case you snag a rock.
The only downside I could find on this frame is that it's missing some mounts for things like fenders and cargo racks. Nonetheless, plenty of aftermarket options exist that don't rely on mounts to function. Grab what you need and transform your Forager into a mobility monster suitable for year-round cycling. You may want to explore studded tires if you're planning on rocking ice-covered roads.
At the end of the day, sure, you'll dish out a tad more than you typically would on your average bike, but this vehicle isn't average. That's something to consider no matter the price. Wait, I've got a good one: The price for Internet to search for a new bike? Around $40. The cost of a bicycle made with titanium? Around $10K. Purchasing a mobility machine you can pass on to your grandkids? Priceless.
