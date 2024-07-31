Winners and Losers of Sergio Perez Staying On at Red Bull in 2024 (and Beyond)

Against all odds and expectations, Sergio Perez has proven the naysayers wrong and retained his Red Bull seat for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The Mexican, who has been on a barren run of form since finishing third in the Chinese Grand Prix, had been tipped to lose his drive for RB's Daniel Ricciardo despite signing a contract extension for 2026,
But it seemed Red Bull didn't want to take any more chances, as doing so would endanger their chances of retaining the constructors' championship.
So who won from Perez being retained, and who was left cursing their luck?
Winner - Sergio Perez
The music seemed to have stopped, and the cast had just waved their final goodbyes to their saddened audience. After a wretched Belgium GP, in which he fell from second on the grid to eighth by race end, it appeared that Perez's Formula 1 career had reached the end of its cycle.
So, while the news of Perez getting another chance will surprise many, it's clear Red Bull still has faith in him to refind the form that made him the perfect wingman for Max Verstappen.
Red Bull decided to stick with Perez partly because of his previous form at some tracks that F1 will visit in the coming months.
Among those include Marina Bay in Singapore, a circuit where Perez won in 2022, and his home race in Mexico, where he has previously finished on the podium twice.
Loser - Daniel Ricciardo
The news of Perez receiving a lifeline will sting for Ricciardo as it seemed he was on the cusp of finally securing his return to Red Bull, but only for those hopes to be dashed.
Ricciardo's form at the start of 2024 even put his future at RB in jeopardy, but after silencing Jacques Villeneuve with eighth in Canada, the Australian has finished in the points twice more.
He should have secured points in Hungary, too, if it weren't for a botched strategy, and he has also kept his car out of the barrier, unlike Perez.
With his future still not secured for 2025, Ricciardo still needs to keep up his form, and with Carlos Sainz no longer available for Red Bull, the Australian might get a reprieve if Perez's struggles continue.
Winner - Mexican fans
The Mexican fans adore their F1 and come from across the country to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez to cheer on not just Perez but also the other 19 drivers. However, they have the former to thank for helping bring back the race and its continuation.
Without Perez on the grid, the fan interest in Mexico would likely suffer substantially, potentially costing the organisers thousands in lost revenue and the race's spot on the calendar.
Keeping him on the grid saves the organisers the embarrassment of the 2024 Mexican GP being a sea of empty seats and thousands given in refunds. It also gives them the hope of earning a new contract, which may be extended until Perez's contract runs out in 2026.
Loser - Yuki Tsunoda
What does Tsunoda have to do to get a promotion? It seems monumentally harsh for the Honda-backed star, not least when considering how much he continues progressing as a driver.
In 2024, Tsunoda, along with Nico Hulkenberg, has been the class of the midfield, with the former achieving two seventh-place finishes and picking up points in half of the first 14 races.
Granted, he still makes the odd mistake here and there, but so does every driver, and those errors are minimal compared to his first years in F1. A case is to be raised regarding whether Red Bull is serious about its junior program being a springboard for talented juniors to move to F1.
It is baffling that Tsunoda was not even given a look, which suggests that the corporation does not trust its junior drivers to step up from RB to Red Bull.
Winner - Christian Horner
The old lyric ‘'Cause I gotta' have faith' from George Michael's 1987 hit 'Faith' could best describe Horner's attitude towards Perez since the beginning of the European leg of the season.
Horner has done everything he can to help his beleaguered star find a way out of his slump, going as far as even sitting down with Perez one-on-one in his kitchen so he could understand what was causing his struggles.
In media debriefs Perez has continuously backed his driver, stating how the team continues to back him and how important he's been to Verstappen's title bids. A case in point came at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP when the Mexican held Lewis Hamilton at bay for several laps, closing the gap substantially between the Brit and the Dutchman.
However, Horner has previously admitted that Perez's form is unsustainable, so another bad patch may force him to tact if the constructor's title is jeopardised.
Loser - Liam Lawson
The impact of Perez's surprise reprieve also impacts RB, as now Lawson must wait even longer to make his case for a seat in 2025.
Lawson has spent most of 2024 watching from the RB pit wall, with the odd test for Red Bull thrown in between, leaving the New Zealander with little to do.
Unless Red Bull decides to move up Ricciardo if Perez again fails to perform, Lawson may have to look elsewhere for 2025, even if the number of teams with vacancies continues to dwindle.
One option might be Audi/Sauber, as the team will likely introduce a fresh lineup with Hulkenberg already confirmed for 2025. Sainz and Esteban Ocon had been the favorites to snatch the second seat, but with both options going elsewhere, Lawson might be wooed by the prospect of moving to a factory team.
Partnering Hulkenberg with a fast youngster who has shown his ability to adapt to being thrown at the deep end during his five-race cameo for AlphaTauri in 2023 makes sense. Add in his knowledge of the Red Bull ecosystem and his marketability as a fast, up-and-coming star of the future, and suddenly, it makes sense for Audi to go for youth over experience.