Wingamm’s Luxury “Rookie 3.5” Mini-Caravan Sets Bar High for Modern Travel Trailers
Let’s be honest, for the last few decades, many RV manufacturers haven’t really made any large advancements in RV design and building techniques. All that has recently changed and what we are now seeing is a change for the better.

Wingamm’s Luxury “Rookie 3.5” Mini-Caravan Sets Bar High for Modern Travel Trailers

24 Aug 2021, 10:00 UTC ·
One team keeping up with technological advancements in the RV industry is Wingamm. If you’ve never heard of this team, don’t worry, it’s one reason why autoevolution is here, to inform. Back in 1977, the Turri brothers decided they would start producing their own outfitted vans. Years later, in 1982, this Italian manufacturer started including full-blown motor homes and the Oasi(s) line was created.

Today, this team includes an array of RVs and other vehicle add-ons or towables that are the peak of modern Italian design and lifestyle. Heck, check out the Oasi 540 that we recently featured, it’s bonkers to say the least.

But, in the time this team has been around, they’ve also brought to light another desired construction, the travel trailer. The trailer you’ll be getting to know today is known as the Rookie 3.5. Why bring to light another travel trailer? Simple. This one seems to be using some of the freshest building techniques around and, as a result, yields quite the capable construction. I mean, it even includes a friggin wet bath. Yes, in that small of a build.

What makes this puppy really special is the monocoque fiberglass body. These sorts of constructions ensure that your mobile home experiences as little deterioration as possible; there are no seams or joints that water or other elements can leak through or affect.

To ensure a warm dwelling, the 3.5 is also equipped with polyurethane foam insulation and completely free of any metallic objects that may act as a thermal bridge. For lack of better words, you’d better keep this puppy aerated as it sounds impervious.

But being weather-tight is not the only benefit of this camper's construction. Because one continuous piece of fiberglass is used, the end product is a rather light one that can even be towed by a Fiat 500 Abarth, according to the images provided by Wingamm. With a weight ranging between 750 kg (1,653 lbs) and 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs), based on the options you choose, the interior is mind-blowingly packed.

At the front of the 3.5, a modular dinette is large enough to accommodate four guests during a meal or chat, and when it’s time to go to bed, this area transforms into a double bed suitable for two sleepy guests. Oh, the cushions to this dinette are completed from eco-leather.

Center the trailer, a storage cabinet and kitchen viz-a-vis include features a sink and a two-burner stovetop, not to mention a 70-liter (18.5-gallon) trivalent fridge. The storage cabinet includes several drawers and plenty of prep space above, and even a TV above the area. That last one is probably optional.

As for the final feature inside this seemingly small trailer, it’s a bathroom. A full-size wet bath with a cassette toilet, sink and faucet, and separate shower corner, is the sort of comfort that older travel trailers could have only dreamed of including, someday. Well, that someday is here, and it looks quite nice. There's even room for a wardrobe in this sucker.

Even though Wingamm makes no mention of what other features you’ll find in a Rookie 3.5, but judging by the images in the gallery, this sucker can be tuned to be the vehicle of your dreams. Take the massive skylight overhead, or the large lateral windows. I bet that if you told this team what your dream trailer looks like, they’d do everything in their power to make it happen, after all, it’s good business to do so. But remember, a customization process will cost you a pretty penny.

Now, these babies aren’t cheap with some dealers and distributors pushing their rates well into the €25,000 ($29,369 at current exchange rates) and above range, so be prepared with a decent wad cash.

But, with building techniques and features like these, it’s a travel trailer to consider for future acquisitions. Even if you don’t buy one, you now know the direction things are heading for the RV industry and what sort of prices to expect.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
