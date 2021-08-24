Wingamm’s Luxury “Rookie 3.5” Mini-Caravan Sets Bar High for Modern Travel Trailers

One team keeping up with technological advancements in the RV industry is Wingamm. If you’ve never heard of this team, don’t worry, it’s one reason why autoevolution is here, to inform. Back in 1977, the Turri brothers decided they would start producing their own outfitted vans. Years later, in 1982, this Italian manufacturer started including full-blown motor homes and the Oasi(s) line was created.
Today, this team includes an array of RVs and other vehicle add-ons or towables that are the peak of modern Italian design and lifestyle. Heck, check out the Oasi 540 that we recently featured, it’s bonkers to say the least.
But, in the time this team has been around, they’ve also brought to light another desired construction, the travel trailer. The trailer you’ll be getting to know today is known as the Rookie 3.5. Why bring to light another travel trailer? Simple. This one seems to be using some of the freshest building techniques around and, as a result, yields quite the capable construction. I mean, it even includes a friggin wet bath. Yes, in that small of a build.
mobile home experiences as little deterioration as possible; there are no seams or joints that water or other elements can leak through or affect.
To ensure a warm dwelling, the 3.5 is also equipped with polyurethane foam insulation and completely free of any metallic objects that may act as a thermal bridge. For lack of better words, you’d better keep this puppy aerated as it sounds impervious.
But being weather-tight is not the only benefit of this camper's construction. Because one continuous piece of fiberglass is used, the end product is a rather light one that can even be towed by a Fiat 500 Abarth, according to the images provided by Wingamm. With a weight ranging between 750 kg (1,653 lbs) and 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs), based on the options you choose, the interior is mind-blowingly packed.
Center the trailer, a storage cabinet and kitchen viz-a-vis include features a sink and a two-burner stovetop, not to mention a 70-liter (18.5-gallon) trivalent fridge. The storage cabinet includes several drawers and plenty of prep space above, and even a TV above the area. That last one is probably optional.
As for the final feature inside this seemingly small trailer, it’s a bathroom. A full-size wet bath with a cassette toilet, sink and faucet, and separate shower corner, is the sort of comfort that older travel trailers could have only dreamed of including, someday. Well, that someday is here, and it looks quite nice. There's even room for a wardrobe in this sucker.
power to make it happen, after all, it’s good business to do so. But remember, a customization process will cost you a pretty penny.
Now, these babies aren’t cheap with some dealers and distributors pushing their rates well into the €25,000 ($29,369 at current exchange rates) and above range, so be prepared with a decent wad cash.
But, with building techniques and features like these, it’s a travel trailer to consider for future acquisitions. Even if you don’t buy one, you now know the direction things are heading for the RV industry and what sort of prices to expect.
