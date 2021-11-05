Windship’s Hollistic System for Shipping Combines Wind Power With Carbon Capture

There are several solutions marketed for cutting emissions resulting from commercial shipping, but Windship Technology, a British company, claims to have developed the most comprehensive system that brings together wind power, solar power, carbon capture, and more. An independent assessment was recently concluded, confirming the system’s potential to change commercial shipping.
Windship’s Zero Emission concept combines an efficient electric drivetrain with wind power and carbon capture. This auxiliary power system harnesses the power of wind, through aerofoil technology. Each rig is a set of three vertical wings, 35-meter (114.8-foot) high. This is combined with the Calix RECAST carbon capture technology. The result is a significant increase in fuel saving while keeping the environment free from emissions.
The company is ready to take the Zero Emission concept to the next level, after reaching a milestone in terms of approval – the concept was verified by DNV, a recognized classification society for the maritime sector. DNV used the annual data and full operational profiles of 20 Aframax tankers, which operated on U.S.-Europe routes, 12 times per year, each.
The conclusion was that Windship Technology’s system provides 49% fuel savings, while capturing 100% of the CO2 that’s generated, which results in zero emissions. So, this holistic approach reduces the shipping’s footprint through zero emissions and reduced fuel consumption. The significance of this DNV assessment is that it proves the system’s efficiency based on real data, not just theoretical information.
Windship also intends to demonstrate the cost efficiency of its system, compared to future fuels. The Zero Emission concept is meant to be economically sustainable and scalable for a variety of vessels operating in the shipping industry.
According to the British company, this system will be able to reduce fuel consumption even more, once the operational speed limit will be lowered by law, in the next couple of years.
