Win Some, Lose Some: Man Wins Lamborghini Huracan at a Raffle, Crashes It Weeks Later

Life is not short on unexplainable, surprising and occasionally sad twists, and this is one of them. Just add a brand new Lamborghini Huracan, perhaps a tinge of irony, and less than 12 bucks into the mix, and you’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for drama.
In December last year, a 24-year-old man from Falkirk, Scotland, won a brand new Lamborghini Huracan at a raffle. Not that there’s much in this world that could make winning a Lambo any more amazing, but Grant Burnett won his with as little as $12 (99p), which is the price he paid for a ticket in a Click Competitions raffle.
This was the company’s first supercar raffle, and it drew plenty of attention among car enthusiasts in the country, so the competition was very high. Understandably so: $12 for the chance to drive home an older-model but still brand new 610 hp beast of a machine.
Burnett’s name came up as the winner, and he had to choose between the Huracan LP 610-4 and £5,000 (approximately $6,000 at the current exchange rate) in cash, or a cash prize of £100,000 ($120,000). He picked option number one, even though he knew insuring the car would be difficult and costly, and he proceeded to enjoy his new ride… for about three weeks.
As it emerged earlier this month, the Lambo was badly damaged in a 3-vehicle crash, less than a month after Burnett got to drive it home. People from Falkirk are saying on social media that Burnett crashed it because he was racing, losing control at 150 mph. He calls them “haters” who are making up lies because they’re jealous of his success, but he concedes that the Lambo’s been damaged severely.
However, the accident was not his fault: “some cow” rammed into him, sending him sideways either into a barrier or into another vehicle. Burnett says he wasn’t injured in the accident, and that sounds like the only silver lining to this rags-to-riches-and-back-to-rags-again story: at least I owned a Lambo, he says at one point in more or less words, which sounds like the Lambo is no more.
In the greater scheme of things, one Lamborghini less is not the end of the world. It probably feels that way for Burnett, because he got to briefly own one and he only paid less than $12 for it, thanks to a huge stroke of good luck. A life-changing event and the materialization of his wildest dreams is how he described the moment, which is by no means an exaggeration.
Whatever the reason for the crash, and regardless of whether he was at fault or not, the takeaway here is that the Powers that Be giveth and the Powers that Be taketh. And that life can be the mother of all ironies.
