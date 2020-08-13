Williams Making 60 MPH Electric Scooter for Brand New Dedicated Racing Series

We guess it was only a matter of time, really, until those annoying, pesky electric scooters we see in our cities got their own racing series. Come 2021, the Electric Scooter Championship (eSC) will kick off as a testimony to the fact that this type of machine is not going anywhere anytime soon.
And this is not some wishful thinking from a group wanting to promote “the cost, convenience and sustainability benefits of micromobility in our cities,” but an endeavor as serious as they get. That’s because one of the biggest names in racing, both conventional and electric, is involved: Williams Advanced Engineering.
The group behind the insane performances of the cars racing in Formula E or the Lotus Evija has been tasked with the creation of the e-scooter that would be used by racers in the series. It’s officially called eSkootr, and Williams would create the chassis, battery system and powertrain for the first two seasons of the series.
We are not told exactly what the performances of the scooter would be, but we are promised something “like nothing that’s ever been seen before.” To back that claims up, Williams threw in the top speed figures, 100 kph (62 mph), and the promise of an acceleration “faster than most road cars.”
“Make no mistake, though, this is a very high-performance model: some of the cornering and acceleration figures that we’ve simulated are really quite extreme. It’s like nothing that’s ever been seen before,” said in a statement Iain Wight, Business Development Director at Williams Advanced Engineering.
“It’s clear that micromobility will play an increased role in the urban lives of millions of people, and the eSC provides a fantastic opportunity for manufacturers to develop and showcase new technology before it’s brought to market.”
eSC is bBacked financially by Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi and ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz. The full details of the eSC are still sketchy, but we do know races would take place on city courses. There’s no word yet on the number of planned races, entries, and so on.
