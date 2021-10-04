Russian Film Crew to Beat Tom Cruise to the ISS This Week, NASA Is All Over the Launch

Williams F1 Sister Company Helps Design Innovative New Wheelchair Concept

Williams F1 sister company Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) has agreed to work alongside Whizz-Kidz in order to refine the Dream wheelchair concept, which has been designed by children for children. 7 photos



The following year, Frazer-Nash Consultancy was brought in to help turn the project from a dream into a reality, resulting in the Dream



In fact, the prototype proved so successful that the project was able to secure further funding from Duchenne UK and Motability Operations to examine the feasibility of bringing the chair to market.



Now, they’ve even brought Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) on board, who will use their expertise in product design to further improve the Dream concept’s design to include a smart features seat and kerb climb ability, while also ensuring that the seat can also support a modular construction.



WAE will call upon the knowledge it gained through a series of high-profile healthcare industry projects, such as Babypod (a lightweight incubator for the transportation of critically ill children) and a Paralympic handbike, in order to ensure that the individual needs of the user are central to not just the design, but also the manufacturing process of the wheelchairs.



“We are delighted to be part of this project and welcome the opportunity to contribute to a programme that will be making a genuine difference to people’s lives. Our experience with past projects has shown us the importance of prioritising the needs of the individual and we look forward to delivering some new and innovative design ideas,” said Paul McNamara, Technical Director, Williams Advanced Engineering.



