Williams F1 Display Car and Other Interesting Vehicles for Sale Without Reserve

Usually, whenever a Formula 1 car is for sale at auction, it has a reserve price. Well, not this time. There is a catch, though, this is an F1 display car, which was never meant to race, but that does not change the fact that it was built by the Williams Formula 1 team.
Moreover, the item that is offered for sale at auction is believed to be the only surviving factory-build FW14 car. The latter aspect is what makes the vehicle desirable for collectors, but somehow, its owner has decided not to set a reserve price for that item.
You should know that only three of these were built, and that the vehicle comes with its original brakes, made by Brembo, and a race seat that was made from carbon fiber and covered in Alcántara.
Before you get too excited about the possibility of purchasing an F1 car through an auction without reserve, be sure to know that it cannot be driven.
The Formula 1 Display car made by Williams will be offered for sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show by Silverstone Auctions, organized on Saturday, November 13th, as well as on Sunday, November 14th, 2021.
Along with this Formula 1 Display Car, Silverstone Auctions will also offer a 2015 Land Rover Defender SVX for sale at no reserve. The vehicle was featured in the "Spectre" film of the James Bond series, and it was modified by Bowler Motorsport for JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division.
Mind you, this vehicle was crashed during filming, then repaired by the Bowler team for GBP 46,000. Now that is an interesting story to tell everyone who wants to learn more about your car.
Yes, it has been crashed, but it happened during filming for a James Bond movie, and it was repaired by Bowler Motorsport. An undamaged example was offered for sale earlier this year.
Three other items are for sale at no reserve during Silverstone Auctions 'event held next weekend. One of them is a 2007 Audi RS4, from the B7 generation, which is finished in Mugello Blue, has only accumulated 217 miles (ca. 349 km) from new, and was stored by its first and only owner.
Another vehicle that is part of the no-reserve auction is a 1987 Volkswagen Golf GTi Cabriolet that has only covered 56,000 miles (ca. 90,123 km) on its odometer. If that does not float your boat, you can bid for a 1985 Trabant P601, which has only been owned by two families.
