Will You Still Be Dreaming About the BMW X5 After You See What the Next-Gen Looks Like?

The current X5 is one of the best-looking high-riders in its class, yet that doesn't mean much to BMW, which has started road-testing its successor, which was heavily inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse X Concept shown earlier this year.
We've seen several scoops of the all-new BMW X5, and now it's time to bring this model back into the limelight courtesy of a new set of spy shots that we recently received via email. The testers, which included three prototypes of the all-new X5 and the facelifted 7 Series, were spotted in sunny Spain as they were doing their thing in the open.
Not much has changed compared to our previous encounter with the 2027 BMW X5, dating back to the beginning of July. However, these scoops are more revealing and show the prototypes (well, one of them, at least) on new wheels with unpainted brake calipers behind them. We certainly liked the one we saw a few weeks back more, as it had better-looking alloys and red calipers hugging the rather rusty discs every time the driver stepped on the left pedal (automatic only).
Like the one in our previous encounter, this 2027 BMW X5 prototype seemed to feature hidden tailpipes. Mind you, they're not fake, as besides the electric recipe, which will likely grant it the 'i' prefix, the upcoming X5 will also feature internal combustion engines. It is possible that ICE models will feature some sort of electric assistance, and we think all gasoline-fed units will probably be hybridized in one way (MHEV/Hybrid) or another (PHEV).
Building on the Munich auto marque's next-gen Neue Klasse architecture, which will be shared with the upcoming iX3 (EV-only) and the all-new 3 Series, the next-gen BMW X5 is expected to debut some two years from now. Certain outlets report that it might be due in the fall of 2026, and we expect the usual prototypes that become the focus of the camera lens in all kinds of environments to start gradually losing some of the trippy camouflage and to look similar to the renderings we covered last week. So, what's your take on the design?
The dubious design is still visible from beneath the fake skin and, as mentioned above, it was the Vision Neue Klasse X Concept that inspired it. It has a brand-new front fascia with a different lighting signature, a tall and narrow kidney grille, an aggressive front bumper design, and door handles that remind us of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Don't mind the taillights, as they are provisional here, too. The production model will likely feature a set of large taillamps that might not be linked together by a thin light strip, or so it seems, anyway.
