Will the New Ford Bronco Look Just as Good at 50+ Years as This 1969 Bronco?

With all the efforts that have gone into making the launch of the new Bronco a spectacle the likes of which we don’t remember seeing in the industry, Ford would better not mess things up with some design or performance quirk we are not expecting.
The launch of the new Bronco is scheduled for July 13 (that’s next Monday, exactly a week from now), and we’ll be shown not one, but three variants of the nameplate that is famous for many things, including one of the slowest and peculiar car chases in the history of car chases: we’ll get a 2-door Bronco, a four-door Bronco, and even a lesser Bronco called Sport.
But as we all look forward to the revival of the nameplate, we can’t but stumble upon older Broncos customized this or that way by talented shop across the U.S. And we can’t help but wonder whether the new interpretation would be just as appealing for tuners 50 years from now.
The Bronco in the gallery above comes from 1969, and is currently part of the lot going under the online hammer at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson. At the time of writing, the bid is just at $13,000, and the process is about to end on July 6.
We’re not sure if that amount covers the reserve, but if it does, the new owner gets a close-to-stock looking machine boasting enough modifications to make it worthy of the custom name.
First, under the hood you’ll no longer find the stock engine that shipped with the Bronco (we’re not told what that was), but a new 302ci (4.9-liters) V8 also of Ford design - a 302 was offered for this Bronco back in the day as the largest one available. The engine is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission and was in use for just 4,000 miles since finding its place in the SUV’s bay.
Then, other modifications include a custom paint blending a Crystal Granite finish with red racing stripes, Rhino-lined floor pans, custom upholstered black and red 6-way powered seats, a Vintage Air system, and a center console already wired for a custom stereo.
