Will Humans Be Able To Coexist With Robotic Trees in the Future?

Vision as a definition is the ability to see through the lens of future and take any possibility as a tool to build on reality. On its way to a carbon-neutral society, a mission scheduled to be completed by 2045, Hyundai is advancing quite rapidly by materializing its ideas into sustainable projects.
Hyundai seems to be thinking and acting on a large scale, providing solutions for a completely new way of life, especially in cities. This includes the entire habitat of people, which, in addition to mobility, also means the buildings and spaces in which people live, more precisely a sustainable environment from all points of view.
The latest project launched by the Hyundai Motor Company is called the "Habitat One." It was created with future generations in mind, an ecosystem designed to combine the earth's resources with the way people live their lives. Suggestively called "Shelter" as an integral part of "Habitat One," this new research-based concept proposes adapting the urban environment to the natural course of this planet, strengthening the idea that nature will always be here, whether we are on its side or against it.
Developed by two groups of artists from two different corners of the world, Seoul and London, "Shelter" brings to the fore a new image of city life that we may experience in the future. BARE and ecoLogicStudio are two architectural studios whose common goal is to stop climate change and start from a point where technology and man work together towards a carbon neutral society.
BARE proposes an innovation calle "Air of Blooms" at the "Habitat One" exhibition, an intelligent resting space, in which modular robot units charged with solar energy are automatically transformed into benches when they detect human movement, thus highlighting the connection between man, nature and technology.
On the other side, ecoLogicStudio has created "Tree One," a robotic version of a 10-meter-tall tree that, like the leaves of a tree, stores carbon dioxide, transforms it into oxygen through its 3d structure and then releases it into the atmosphere as fresh air, proving that artificial intelligence could work for the benefit of humans. As an interactive part, visitors can harvest algae from real photo-bioreactors and explore the interiors.
The exhibition will be on display at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan from July 7, 2022, to January 8, 2023, inviting people to experience the future. This new Hyundai project complements the one launched in September 2021 at IAA Mobility Show in Munich, both representing tools for transforming the company into an epicenter of carbon neutrality.
