Wildfire Smoke Across the U.S. Is So Bad That You Can See It From Space

More on this:

1 Astronauts Create Barely Visible Cool Flames Using Gaseous Fuels

2 SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Selected to Launch NASA Probe to Jupiter's Icy Moon

3 NASA InSight Lander Peeks Into Mars Core for the First Time, Reveals Surprise

4 Tonight’s Orange-Tinted Full Moon, Known as the Buck Moon, Comes With a Warning

5 A Giant Balloon Could Help Scientists Get Crystal-Clear Shots of Space