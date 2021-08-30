Wifey Cleaning the Starter Motor on Your Suzuki Jimny Is the Perfect Garage Date Night

Men and women have very different takes on what a perfect Friday date night should look like. And spending it in a garage cleaning a starter motor with their hubby is usually not the first choice for most ladies. For most of them…
Lindy must really love her significant other, Richard, because she agreed to spend her Friday night taking apart and then reassembling the starter motor on her husband’s Suzuki Jimny. It was all part of an experiment the couple likes to call their first garage date night and it looks like it could catch on.
Richard is an IT guy and a Youtuber who likes to describe himself as a self-taught mechanic. He learned a lot about cars just by watching others on the Internet. The purpose of this particular video was to show people that if you really want to do something, you can.
And the Youtuber got the perfect opportunity to test his theory on the starter motor of his Suzuki Jimny, which died from sitting for too long, with rust and mud getting the best of it. But nothing a little cleaning couldn’t solve, as long as you’re willing to get your hands dirty, just like Lindy did.
Guided by her husband, the apprentice carefully took apart the motor, one component after another. It was thoroughly scrubbed using engine, brake, and electronic cleaners, and then put back together. Tests showed the restoration process was a success with the Jimny magically coming back to life.
And while the guy was the brain behind the whole operation, it’s definitely a dream come true to see your wife holding the wrench for a change while you’re treating yourself to a cold beer and giving the instructions.
Suzuki’s Jimny might not be the most luxurious SUV on the market, but it is an affordable and capable adventurer, with (some) great off-road abilities. In 2018, Suzuki redesigned the Jimny from the ground up, after 20 years of production.
