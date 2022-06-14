Wiesmann Is Considering Expanding Its Lineup with Electric SUV

German specialist sports car maker Wiesmann revealed Project Thunderball at the end of April this year and now the company’s new CEO says they are considering branching out and adding more models to their lineup, including an electric SUV.
Wiesmann’s new owner Roheen Berry has revealed in a recent interview that they are envisioning a new era for the niche brand, now that they have access to advanced EV drivetrain technology. This new chapter will include, besides their trademark two-seaters, luxury-focused models powered by electricity.
Roheen Berry acquired the German car brand in 2015 following its insolvency, and it seems that the recently revealed Project Thunderball electric vehicle will serve as a model for the future lineup the company is looking to expand with a luxurious electric SUV, especially for new markets like the U.S. and China.
“I think there are quite a few SUVs coming,” Berry said. “We’ll see where the market is, if there’s a demand, and if we want to move into that space.”
The new CEO also mentioned that, while they still want to remain a niche brand, the switch to electric power would have a positive impact on production capacity. It would mean Wiesmann could build vehicles faster than before, when it produced only models with internal-combustion engines.
“I won’t say electric cars are easier to make but they’re definitely faster, so we should be able to do more cars at a far quicker rate,” Berry further stated.
The Project Thunderball is built on a platform developed in partnership with Roding Automobile, another German firm that manufactured the exclusive carbon lightweight sports car Roding Roadster.
This platform was built to retain the marque’s dynamic agility but also added advanced functionality, like variable regenerative brakes and 300kW charging capability. What’s more, it would be suitable for an SUV, Berry states, but no definitive decision regarding such a vehicle has been made yet.
