Widespread Android Auto Wireless Nightmare Finally Catches Google’s Attention

The wireless version of Android Auto comes with several important benefits as compared to the wired sibling, and without a doubt, the most convenient is the possibility of running the app without a cable.
This not only is more convenient but also reduces the likelihood of connectivity issues, as many of the Android Auto errors are caused by bad cables.
However, it looks like the wireless version of Android Auto isn’t immune to connectivity problems as well, as users have discovered that a recent update is causing similar trouble as well.
More specifically, users have been reporting on Google’s forums that the wireless version of Android Auto no longer works after installing an early July update for the app. Some say the app fails to load, while others claim Android Auto actually launches but ends up getting stuck with a black screen.
It’s not yet clear what’s causing the whole thing, but in the last few days, the number of people reporting the same glitch has increased substantially, most likely as more users have been offered the update through the Google Play Store – the rollout of new Android Auto versions takes place in stages, so at this point, it has probably reached a more advanced phase.
The good news is that Google has recently started looking into reports, but for now, the company itself can’t figure out what’s going wrong. That’s why the search giant needs additional information from users who are experiencing the problem, with the company requesting phone logs to determine the cause of the error.
For the time being, there’s no ETA as to when a full fix could land, but given the investigation is still in the very early stages, you’d better not hold your breath for an early launch. On the other hand, given the error was introduced in early July, there’s a chance the latest Android Auto update is the one to blame, so downgrading to an earlier release could actually be a good idea.
