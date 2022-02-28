Widespread Android Auto Error Gets a Quiet Fix, Messy Icons Gone Now

One of the most awkward Android Auto bugs discovered lately caused the icons within the app to be kind of huge, and this obviously broke down the UI entirely, making everything impossible to use.
The home button, the clock, the cellular signal icon, everything was upscaled to a point where users could no longer see anything on the screen.
Obviously, nobody knew exactly what happened and why Android Auto no longer looked right for these users, but as it turns out, the problem is gone now thanks to a recent quiet update.
First and foremost, it’s important to emphasize that only Xiaomi users were impacted by this weird Android Auto problem. In all cases, the whole thing happened after updating the mobile device to Android 12, and as we know already, this latest version of Google’s operating system doesn’t necessarily play nice with Android Auto.
Then, there’s a chance the glitch itself wasn’t caused by Android Auto but rather by the operating system update.
This is what recent posts from the impacted users seem to indicate anyway, as several Xiaomi customers claim the issue is gone after installing the latest update for their operating systems. The MIUI 13 update to version 13.0.4.0 apparently makes the problem go away, so in theory, it was all due to the OS and Android Auto had nothing to do with it.
The only problem is this new MIUI version isn’t yet available for everybody out there, so it’ll probably take time until Android Auto is restored for all users.
The good news, however, is a fix has already been developed, so the only thing you need to do right now is to wait for the update to land on your device as well.
No official announcement has been released on this fix just yet, so we’ve reached out to Google and Xiaomi for confirmation the problem has indeed been resolved.
