Widebody Toyota GR Supra Has CF Hood and Partly Exposed Wheels for Racy Feel

After recently working its partial carbon fiber body kit magic on the M3/M4 and M8, a lesser-known (yet prolific) tuning company – Zacoe Performance – is back with yet another BMW twist. Sorry, we got our Magna Steyr-produced models slightly mixed up.
It is the iconic Toyota Supra nameplate. The JDM legend with Bavarian parts and Austrian manufacturing in its blood. The GR Supra, to be more precise. Irrespective of the controversies surrounding the fifth-generation Supra, there is no doubt about it: tuners love this iteration just as much.
Zacoe Performance, a self-entitled manufacturer of “handcrafted carbon fiber aero kits that blend aesthetic beauty with functional design” usually deals with BMWs and AMGs, as well as the more exotic McLaren and Lamborghini brands. Nevertheless, it seems the GR Supra was also on their radar (or sonar, you will see why).
The specialist recently decided to “extend Toyota’s design into a wide-body;” and if not for the military-green color and black carbon fiber we might have called this a “land shark” interpretation. After all, there are some cut-out vents on each side of the Japanese sports car. And they decidedly look like gills. But since it’s not white, this is no great white shark.
Instead, we are dealing with a wide-body aero kit treatment that seeks a motorsport-inspired connection. And not only makes the car “visually lower.” But it also comes with a “unique design of the front and rear fenders (that) deliberately exposes some of the wheels.” In turn, it not only keeps the racing spirit alive. But also makes the Supra more efficient in terms of air management, according to the company.
Costs and availability are anyone’s guess at this point. Alas, it seems Zacoe has cooked up a complete package. Aside from the obvious high wing and the extended, square-shaped rear stabilizer, the other highlight that easily catches our attention is the lightweight carbon fiber hood. It is not only lighter but also allegedly better in terms of heat dissipation efficiency.
