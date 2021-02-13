Widebody Scion With Pink Wrap Is the Perfect Gift for a JDM-Loving Girlfriend

Expensive gifts are nice, but we think your significant other deserves something you made, something which took a long time and effort to put together. That kind of stuff proves you really care, and this Scion build fits the description perfectly.
The crew at Premium Auto Styling just finished this pink Scion FR-S for a girl named Kim. While we have seen similar builds before, the attention to detail and amount of work that went into it makes this cool. And even though it looks like a simple job, multiple types of craftsmen had to be involved.
The project car is a 2015 Scion FR-S. It had the TRD body kit and a desirable yellow paint finish, but the Toyobaru model had seen better days. Kim's car was then prepped for a widebody conversion where fender flares were bolted into the existing bodywork.
Unless we're mistaken, this is the Pandem 1.0 kit, recognizable by the rows of LED lights in the front bumper. It's been paired up with a trunk spoiler rather than a wing, and the TRD rear bumper was kept, making the back resemble an old Ferrari.
A new wheel setup combines fresh performance tires and Forgestar Custom alloys. These originally looked like drift car wheels but received a two-tone powder finish. For the stance, the Scion takes advantage of a set of Apexi coilovers. And, of course, you've got to have pink brakes on a car like this.
The wrap was done after-hours by the Premium Auto Styling and it's perfect, covering even the spots you don't see, such as under the body kit. A ceramic finish was then applied to protect their work. Custom chandeliers represent the cherry on top of the cake, featuring more modern headlights from a post-2017 Toyota and little hearts at the back.
