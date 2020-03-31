Widebody Range Rover Velar Rendering Looks Like a JDM Special

Startech, Lumma Design, Urban Automotive - these are all companies you can call for a Range Rover Velar body kit. They'll gladly take your $30,000 and play around with the skirts and spoilers. However, we want Liberty Walk or Pandem to go ballistic and make the full race car look instead.
As we always say, cool builds inspire renders that in turn inspire cool builds. That's what happened with the Supra last year. However, you'd need to be slightly crazy to be inspired by this set of images because the tires alone look unreal, not to mention they'd create clearance problems.
But who needs to take turns or drive over speed bumps when you can just sit there looking like the biggest baller in town. Last year, Land Rover sold about 17,000 Velars in America, and that's about 10k more than the Mercedes G-Class. Yet you don't see any slammed Range Rover at the SEMA Show, especially not ones with the full widebody treatment.
The bolt-ons rendered by Brad Builds add a lot of width to the SUV, making it look like a sexy hourglass from the top. Between the non-existent ride height and the super-sized wheels, we're getting pretty close to the ideal sports car proportions. You can say that it's been ruined, but that's what renderings are all about - no real SUVs were hurt.
In any case, the widebody kit is done in the style of drift cars, with a lot of the tire left exposed. The amount of rubber on this thing beggars belief, making you wonder what kind of monster engine power the Velar.
Obviously, you can have the big 5.0-liter supercharged V8 from the factory. But it only makes 550 horsepower, and there's not much room left for improvement. Our suggestion for a real build would be buying a base Velar and doing a crazy LS swap.
