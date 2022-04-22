Widebody Polo Digital Project Goes Beyond Pocket Rocket With Audi R8 V10 Swap

Between Volkswagen’s Polo supermini and the Audi R8 supercar, there is a difference of more than three decades. Not to mention the rest of the distinctions and yet, somehow, they are now unified as one. Albeit, only digitally, unfortunately.
Little feisty sports cars are called pocket rockets for a good reason. Take a recent star model for example, such as Toyota’s GR Yaris. That one is basically a rally-bred machine that can be used on regular streets and enjoyed by the general public daily. Then, at a moment’s notice, it can also rule the track like an untamed monster.
However, if this other small monster was real, we could probably rule out the grocery resupply runs or taking the kids to school... Anyway, this is – quite unfortunately – mere wishful thinking and stems from the imagination of the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media. He/she can easily be seen as a massive Euro sports car fan, and now aims to elevate the CGI Hot Hatch sector to outlandish levels.
So, after coming up with many “sane” slammed and widebody digital projects (there is a full tour of the virtual collection from a while back embedded second below), we can easily conclude that his mind works in new and mysterious ways... With a VW Polo and Audi R8 V10 swap twist. What, no one said we should respect the laws of physics when someone uses the CGI brush, right?
Besides, as outrageous and bonkers as it may sound, perhaps that is exactly what it takes for a passionate ICE aftermarket builder to try and deliver the ultimate Hot Hatch hero. One that features a ride lower than what is comfortable even for passing ants, an intricately designed widebody aerodynamic kit, and all the side scoops needed to hypothetically keep an atmospheric 5.2-liter V10 happy and chill while revving up and torturing those massive (yet still rather puny) tires!
By the way, the author even gives us a trio of paintjobs to choose from, with different contrasting details and also promises that a follow-up video will also allow us a glimpse of the brash R8 V10 engine hiding in the back.
