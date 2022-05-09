Widebody Mazda BT-50 Looks CGI Ready to Fight Its Former Ford Ranger Sibling

Unlike the T6 Ford Ranger, this formerly compact/now mid-size pickup truck is not sold in North America (or even at home in Japan, for that matter). But that does not mean it does not have any ardent fans.
Introduced at the Bangkok Motor Show in early spring 2006, this Mazda workhorse has become known as the Japanese sibling of Blue Oval’s notorious and best-selling Ranger. Alas, that was only valid for the first couple of generations – based on the PJ/PK Ranger and the current T6 incarnations.
Meanwhile, the recently introduced (TF) third generation now shares its underpinnings with the third-generation Isuzu D-Max. Clearly, that should not come as a surprise, especially since Ford and Volkswagen announced their commercial vehicle partnership some years ago and the 2022 Ranger received a new sibling in the form of the second-generation VW Amarok.
However, that does not mean the all-new Mazda BT-50 has been left without its fans and even virtual automotive artists have decided to express their love for the sleek new design. Especially the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to tempt us by imagining a feisty Isuzu D-Max-based third-generation Mazda BT-50 truck packing widebody attire.
There’s a sane explanation as to why the CGI expert decided to make this sleek pickup truck a bit wilder and it is all in the description for the video embedded below. As for the Mazda BT-50, it gains a fresh grille style to make it akin to the company’s crossover SUVs, widened tracks, as well as beefy wheel arch extensions to make it look ready to fight its former sibling!
Last, but not least, we would have also appreciated a couple more things: a set of hulking all-terrain tires along with larger wheels, as well as some nice mud, roots, and grass for a cool CGI background!
