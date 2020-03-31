Widebody Maserati Levante Trofeo Tuned by Novitec Is a Monster

The Maserati Levante is already a pretty rare SUV, but the Trofeo version is downright reclusive. You're more likely to run into a Lamborghini Urus than one of these. However, the German tuning company Novitec decided to take one to the next level.
Trofeo models are usually the best Maserati can offer, sporty versions of already sporty cars. In the case of the Levante, this means you're getting their most powerful engine, a 3.8-liter bi-turbo V8 with 572 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm of torque).
In factory form, this is enough to get you from 0 to 62 in 4 seconds and on to the limited top speed of 186mph (300 kph). However, Novitec wanted to do more with what's essentially a Ferrari engine, and they've tuned it to 615 hp and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque.
That's about the same as a stock Ferrari Roma. We're curious how this Novitec Trofeo will stack up to the Purosangue, once that eventually makes its way to the SUV market. In any case, the Maserati has the makings of a thoroughbred as well, with a new 0 to 62 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph (309 kph).
Novitec knows that only a few people will buy the Trofeo version, so it's prepared power increases for some of the other engines. You can have a 490 horsepower version of the V6-powered Levante S or a 320 horsepower diesel if you happen to live in Europe.
But we're mainly here for the body kit, which makes the SUV look more like a hot hatch. The fender flairs are made up of a multitude of parts since they have to cover the doors as well while increasing the width of the side sills and bumpers. The tuners can also adapt it to fit the Gran Sport or the less powerful V8 model called GTS.
Our favorite feature has to be the wheel design. The massive 22x12-inch (at the rear) alloys have a classy star shape with a red center-lock design that puts the Trofeo in race car territory.
