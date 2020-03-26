Widebody Maserati GranTurismo "Antivirus" from China Is Sinister

In theory, Maserati is one of the coolest car brands on earth, established over 100 years ago and almost always producing models that are sporty. However, most people don't see it like that... except in China.
We've heard all sorts of interesting reports over the years. Apparently, while the average Maserati buyer in America is 55 years old, the ones in China are young, in their 30s and willing to show off their wealth.
China also produces the most self-made female billionaires and millionaires. Apparently, a lot of them are into Porsche and Maserati, as these brands are associated with European craftsmanship.
However, something tells us this isn't a woman's car. It's ultra-low, dully colored, doesn't self-park and won't allow you to be chauffeured in. It is, however, the purest Maserati model. The GranTurismo was in production from 2007 right up until last year, and you can probably thank China for that.
We've heard rumors that the 460 horsepower MC Stradale can retail for up to $400,000 in the People's Republic, due to a combination of exclusivity and taxes. However, this one stands out in many other ways.
It's the one-off project of @stance_maker (Sam Chow), fitted with the locally made body kit from MBYTE. Honestly, the Maserati body kit is a lot like what Liberty Walk made a few years ago, but we're here mostly for the build, not a collection of parts.
The stance is what we hate the most about the GranTurismo, which is otherwise a cool Pininfarina design. It sits too dang high, but this one has been brought close to the ground and in some shots appears to sport Rotiform center-lock wheels.
Fender flairs are nothing new, but these ones have to take into account three small holes poked by Maserati on each side. We also like the widebody kit is chopped at the back to show some rubber.
The rear of the V8 sports car has a diffuser and dual exhaust like the Stradale models. It's impossible to know what models this is, but the ducktail spoiler is a nice touch.
