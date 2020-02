Sure, purists will condemn such a rendering, since the Delta HF Integrale is an icon and shouldn't be messed with. Sure, we're talking about an homologation special based on a racing monster that dominated the World Rally Championship during the late 80s and early 90s. But it's not like somebody actually cut into the muscular fenders of such a model to taken them further.In fact, this rendering, which comes from digital artist Yasid Design, seems to do for the Integrale what this did for the basic Delta. As such, we''re dealing with an appearance that somehow follows that of the factory model rather than screaming "tuner car".The two main ingredients involve the said dialed-to-eleven fenders and the microscopic ground clearance of the vehicle. Hopefully, the latter comes via air suspension, which would mean the driver can easily lift the car to clear a sleeping policeman, for instance.As for the various visual spice, this includes bits like the front splitter and the massive wheels & tires that fill up those arches.Now, since the Delta Integrale already comes with a compact wheelbase, this widebody take means the machine is taken closer to the idea of "square" chassis. In theory, such a transformation would trade a bit of stability for some extra agility.And while you might expect such a setup to make the car more difficult to drift (proper slip angle action would also involve an RWD conversion or driving mode, but this is another story for another time). However, you should know that square-chassis sliding success can be achieved. And Kiwi pro drifter Mad Mike's FD Mazda Miata efforts are an example as good as any.