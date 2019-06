While a widebody take on such a Sant'Agata Bolognese creation could seem like heresy, this isn't the main ingredient of the pixel melange that brought us here.Instead, that title goes to the transparent engine cover of the Miura. As opposed to modern Lambos, the Miura's entire mid-rear section is lifted when one wishes to access the V12 animating the toy. So, with this transformation, we can see much more than in the case of a Huracan or Aventador , for example (by the way, those links read to reviews of the mid-engined velocity toys, so feel free to take a dive in the driving experience impressions).Now, this work comes from Yasid Oozeear, a digital artist who always loves to challenge norms and conventions.And here's what the pixel wielder had to say about his work: "One of my favourite Mutants has got to be the Miura I worked on a while ago. I couldn’t resist giving it an option to be a covered up but... what if it was all see through? Definitely something to look forward to,"I have to remind everybody that such projects occasionally make it to the real world. For instance, Japanese Tuner Liberty Walk gave the Miura a widebody look. Fortunately, though, the car wasn't an actual Italian exotic, with the project being based on a Ford GT40 replica. Even so, the move caused quite a stire and will remain in the aftermarket history book, if such a thing does exist.