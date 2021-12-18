Widebody Hyundai i20 R Briskly Changes Rating, Not for the Digital Faint of Heart

Usually, all the mild or high-performance creations from South Korea’s Hyundai are N-rated. Unofficially, though, someone has also decided to upgrade the rating a couple of levels to the mature “R” category.
If you are 18 and above, there is a high possibility you have enjoyed mature visual content. Don’t think about adult shenanigans, because we are all family-friendly here. Instead, let’s imagine what happened if Deadpool wasn’t traveling in an American taxi. And instead, he was using a South Korean subcompact hot hatchback – presuming Ryan Reynolds’ comic book character has a valid driver's license, of course.
But just in case superhero flicks aren’t exactly your side of the garden, perhaps we can also drive a parallel between this unofficial work and Volkswagen’s well-known R division. Maybe that’s what Shashank Das, a virtual artist better known on social media as sdesyn, has intended all along. Though, unfortunately, he doesn’t explain the designation change from N to R for his widebody interpretation of the sweet-yet-feisty little Hyundai i20.
Actually, that’s the one detail we would have loved to know more about. The rest of the highlights are plain and clear, on the other hand. After all, they’re well placed in the description. This is a widebody design – we can all see that. And it clearly puts to shame the likes of Ford’s Fiesta ST, VW’s Polo GTI, Renault Clio RS... and the list could go on some more. The only problem is that it’s just wishful thinking.
Anyway, the Hyundai sits way closer to the ground than normal, tucked neatly on Rotiform SIX wheels that are shod in the right kind of slick tires. And they’re all dressed in black to match some of the aero bits and pieces, thus providing a marvelously contemporary contrast against the body’s newly invented color, which the artist dubbed “Goldstone.”
Pretty fly for a little guy, right? Now, there’s just one mystery left. Is the i20 R still equipped with the 200+ horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, or did it get swapped for something bigger and arguably cooler?
But just in case superhero flicks aren’t exactly your side of the garden, perhaps we can also drive a parallel between this unofficial work and Volkswagen’s well-known R division. Maybe that’s what Shashank Das, a virtual artist better known on social media as sdesyn, has intended all along. Though, unfortunately, he doesn’t explain the designation change from N to R for his widebody interpretation of the sweet-yet-feisty little Hyundai i20.
Actually, that’s the one detail we would have loved to know more about. The rest of the highlights are plain and clear, on the other hand. After all, they’re well placed in the description. This is a widebody design – we can all see that. And it clearly puts to shame the likes of Ford’s Fiesta ST, VW’s Polo GTI, Renault Clio RS... and the list could go on some more. The only problem is that it’s just wishful thinking.
Anyway, the Hyundai sits way closer to the ground than normal, tucked neatly on Rotiform SIX wheels that are shod in the right kind of slick tires. And they’re all dressed in black to match some of the aero bits and pieces, thus providing a marvelously contemporary contrast against the body’s newly invented color, which the artist dubbed “Goldstone.”
Pretty fly for a little guy, right? Now, there’s just one mystery left. Is the i20 R still equipped with the 200+ horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, or did it get swapped for something bigger and arguably cooler?