Widebody Honda S2000 Looking Awesome with Forza’s Purple Paint Theme

Honda S2000 continues to be one of the most popular roadsters out there, and it's no surprise that many gamers pick one for their tuning fun.



As a side note, if you want to create such wallpaper-quality photos, make sure that you run the game on a PC with maxed out settings. The reddit user who Forza, for example, provides us with a series of customizations, including the widebody kit and the purple metallic paint that you see here and which eventually make the car look like it’s more appropriate for a game like Need for Speed.And while this bodykit seems to fit the S2000 like a glove, many think the car is awesome just the way it is without any further customizations.The roadster was announced as a concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1995, while the production model officially saw the daylight in April 1999.The Forza model, on the other hand, is the 2003 S2000, which was eventually replaced in newer editions of the game by the 2009 Honda S2000 CR.The 2003 model, however, was powered by the same 2.0-liter engine that developed over 240 horsepower and was paired to a 6-speed transmission.Microsoft itself praised the looks and the performance of the Honda S2000 in the description that it published in Forza Motorsport 4.“The S2000 is less of a car than it is a precise tool for surgical driving, with controls and responsiveness that would make fighter pilots jealous. The sensation is addictive. The S2000 is great to drive, but it’s not hard to look at, either; the clean and classic lines of this modern “S” roadster will please drivers and Honda enthusiasts for generations,” the company says.As a side note, if you want to create such wallpaper-quality photos, make sure that you run the game on a PC with maxed out settings. The reddit user who posted this custom S2000 says they are using a “2080Ti + 9900K, both overclocked, playing in 3440x1440p with all settings maxed out.”