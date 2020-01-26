Widebody Ford Transit Concept Looks Like Ken Block's Gymkhana Van

It was 1965 when Ford introduced the first generation of the Transit and while the workhorse destination was obvious, the nameplate has built a reputation for being a driver's van. Fast-forward to 2020 and we can talk about the rendering staring at us from behind the screen, which might just make for the most extreme Transit portrait to date.
Those of you who are tuned into our #SpeedShot tales (there's a tag for that) won't be all that surprised by this pixel world. And that's because we're dealing with an approach that can be considered only normal for digital artist Yasid Oozeear, whose eye candy has been with us here at autoevolution since 2014.
Besides, there seems to be a method to the madness, since this commercial machine seems like the perfect tool for Ken Block's next Gymkhana stunt - with viral hooning clips having come a long way over the past decade, the sliding aficionado constantly needs to come up with something new to stay on top.
For one thing, the DC Shoes owner seems to have a thing for fast Fords made waaay faster. So while his Big G adventures kicked off with STIs, his Blue Oval switch saw the gear head roasting tires behind the wheel of Fiestas, a classic Mustang and even a retro F-150, with all of them packing mods that seem to have come from hell. As such, the transition to this Mk I would only seem natural, wouldn't it?
And it's not like the said artist didn't seek inspiration in the said Gymkhana builds, with the custom wheels of the van being the most obvious tip. Oh, and let's not forget the exposed engine compartment, which houses a pair of turbos that are almost as large as the headlights.
All this Ford van hooning talk reminds me of the time when I stepped behind the wheel of the new 2019 Transit and actually ended up in a Fiesta WRC. Wait, what? Fret now, you'll get your answer in the clip at the bottom of the page.
Besides, there seems to be a method to the madness, since this commercial machine seems like the perfect tool for Ken Block's next Gymkhana stunt - with viral hooning clips having come a long way over the past decade, the sliding aficionado constantly needs to come up with something new to stay on top.
For one thing, the DC Shoes owner seems to have a thing for fast Fords made waaay faster. So while his Big G adventures kicked off with STIs, his Blue Oval switch saw the gear head roasting tires behind the wheel of Fiestas, a classic Mustang and even a retro F-150, with all of them packing mods that seem to have come from hell. As such, the transition to this Mk I would only seem natural, wouldn't it?
And it's not like the said artist didn't seek inspiration in the said Gymkhana builds, with the custom wheels of the van being the most obvious tip. Oh, and let's not forget the exposed engine compartment, which houses a pair of turbos that are almost as large as the headlights.
All this Ford van hooning talk reminds me of the time when I stepped behind the wheel of the new 2019 Transit and actually ended up in a Fiesta WRC. Wait, what? Fret now, you'll get your answer in the clip at the bottom of the page.