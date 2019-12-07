autoevolution

Widebody Ferrari F8 Tributo "Stealth" Looks Sharp, Has Impressive Wing

7 Dec 2019, 13:59 UTC ·
With the first examples of the Ferrari F8 Tributo having reached their owners this fall, the lucky few who find themselves in this club might just be dealing with a problem that will only get more severe as customer deliveries continue: what do you do if fate makes you run into another F8 at the local car meet?
Of course, this is the perfect example of a first world problem, but we can't ignore it, can we? Well, for one thing, the world wide web seems to be working towards solving this. The answer obviously involves taking the Prancing Horse down the customization route.

And, at least for now that the machine is so fresh, this kind of development is encountered in the rendering realm rather than in the real world. So, here we are, talking about a new pixel work that portrays a tuner's take on the F8 Tributo - helmet tip to Car Lifestyle for delivering this piece of eye candy.

This Prancing Horse has been gifted with a widebody kit, which is one of the top fetishes on social media these days. And this isn't the kind of subtle aero package, with its lines being enough to draw attention on their own.

Then we have the rear wing, an element that seems to follow the shape of the V8 monster's posterior, albeit in its own "three-piece" style.

Judging by how this mid-engined monster touches the asphalt underneath it, it looks like the Italian exotic has also been gifted with an air suspension. And yes, this is another automotive fetish that finds itself on the podium.

Nevertheless, the finish of the Fezza makes it seem like this one is trying to fly under the radar, which only makes this virtual contraption even more interesting, at least from where I'm standing.

