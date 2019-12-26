Widebody Ferrari F355 Looks Modern in Green, Could Be Doable

Eventually, we're going to run out of 80s cars to re-imagine and will have to look at the 90s for inspiration. And since we're close to entering a new decade, let's get a head start with the Ferrari F355.
Ferrari has made so many V8 supercars that it's hard to keep track of all of them. The F355 has been largely forgotten, and you can pick one up with low miles for Audi S5 money. We're not saying you should, since running and maintaining any old supercar can quickly turn into a nightmare, but interesting things can happen if you're willing to ignore convention.
The 360 is a little more famous, but the F355 has one distinct advantage. Pop-up headlights make anything better, and this supercar has a pair that will give a strong kick of nostalgia. But widebody kits also make everything better, and that's what Brad Builds delivered to do with this rendering.
It's a stylish, sleek package that's not that different from what we just saw at the 2019 SEMA show. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the two are somehow connected. The new fenders don't stick out like a sore thumb. However, we've got massive wheels and a carbon fiber package to compensate for that.
Brad chose to wrap his piece of art in a nice shade of Porsche-like green and offers up a quad-tip soundtrack. However, we still think it's missing some graphics or a big wing for the full visual impact.
Normally, an F355 is powered by a 3.5-liter V8 promising 380 horsepower. It's cool that it's naturally aspirated and comes with a manual, but losing to a Mustang in your new project car would be a real shame. A bi-turbo upgrade might be a good idea, but these Ferrari engines are more twitchy than a dog at the vet, so you might as well LS-swap it.
