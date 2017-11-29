Widebody Ferrari 488 Widebody by Misha Looks Like a Budget FXX K Evo

autoevolution
 

The Ferrari 488 GTB looks a little docile when compared to the new McLaren 720S and Huracan Performante. However, this heavily tuned version from Misha Designs is like a V8-powered LaFerrari - unapologetically bold.
Perhaps the comparison to the LaFerrari isn't fair. With all that exposed carbon fiber, the widebodies 488 is more like a budget version of the FXX K Evo customer race car. Ferrari probably doesn't appreciate the comparison, though.

Most Ferraris are red. But this one got a Satin Lime Green wrap. This not only makes it about as attention-grabbing as a G-string that sticks out, but it also protects the paint underneath.

Actually, what is underneath? Because a Liberty Walk widebody kit is bolted into the body of the Ferrari, but this one looks like all-new parts were fitted. Six inches of total added girth dominates the back view.

There's also a massive rear diffuser and a wing that's almost as tall as the roof of the car. The side skirts are also carbon and look about as expensive as a second-hand Civic.

The front is dominating with its F1 inspired nose and sizeable double splitter carbon lip. Its hood is matching the aggressiveness of the bumper with its lager exposed carbon area in the middle.

The view from the back is especially nice, as the carbon wing frames the new lights and that massive air diffuser with six vertical blades. We can almost imagine people asking if that's a LaFerrari.

Custom Savini 21-inch rear and 20-inch front wheels are used to draw attention to how deep the fenders are. If you don't want these, Misha has several partners, so you could have fidget spinner alloys.

Mischa will only make 20 of these extreme supercars. This one happened to belong to the company and was showcased at the recent SEMA show.
