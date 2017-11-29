Widebody Ferrari 488 Widebody by Misha Looks Like a Budget FXX K Evo

The Ferrari 488 GTB looks a little docile when compared to the new McLaren 720S and Huracan Performante. However, this heavily tuned version from Misha Designs is like a V8-powered LaFerrari - unapologetically bold.

21 photos



Most Ferraris are red. But this one got a Satin Lime Green wrap. This not only makes it about as attention-grabbing as a G-string that sticks out, but it also protects the paint underneath.



Actually, what is underneath? Because a



There's also a massive rear diffuser and a wing that's almost as tall as the roof of the car. The side skirts are also carbon and look about as expensive as a second-hand Civic.



The front is dominating with its F1 inspired nose and sizeable double splitter carbon lip. Its hood is matching the aggressiveness of the bumper with its lager exposed carbon area in the middle.



The view from the back is especially nice, as the carbon wing frames the new lights and that massive air diffuser with six vertical blades. We can almost imagine people asking if that's a LaFerrari.



Custom Savini 21-inch rear and 20-inch front wheels are used to draw attention to how deep the fenders are. If you don't want these, Misha has several partners, so you could have fidget spinner alloys.



