Widebody Dodge Charger "Bronze Bruiser" Is Pure Evil

Hey there, Mopar fans! Here's a bit of a Challenge for you: can you decide which of the two Chargers we'll talk about is cooler? To be more precise, we're dealing with an actual build and the rendering that represents it.
Pixel works, along with custom projects, seem to be more popular than ever these days, which is how we end up with visual adventures such as the one that brought us here.
The subject of the two started out in life as a Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, so we know its 6.4-liter HEMI means the four-door has all the firepower it needs.
We've already talked about the build last month and, while this might split opinions, we all have to agree on one aspect: we're looking at the kind of machine that can't be ignored.
Now, the actual car was customized according to pixel blueprints, with the latter behind showcased at the time. However, it seems that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist behind the said rendering, is now back to deliver a pixel portrait that's 100 percent accurate (it appears that the aspects that changed in the transition from the original rendering to the build are now gone).
The widebody of this Charger R/T Scat Pack is a two-edged sword: while it's certainly a bolder proposal than the widebody kit Dodge offers as standard on the 2020 Charger Hellcat, it might just antagonize purists.
And it's not like the other tuner bits of the car are less of an extrovert move, as you'll notice be zooming in on the social media post below, which brings us the said rendering. As for the pics of the real-world monster, you'll find these in the second part of the gallery above.
Then again, with the next Batmobile appearing to feature multiple elements of a customized Dodge Charger, perhaps such extreme builds won't be as shocking in the future.
