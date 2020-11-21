Widebody C4 Corvette "Retro Racer" Pretends to Be Japanese With Carbon Aero

Every big carmaker wanted to take on the Porsche 911 at one point or another, and Chevy had an interesting attempt with the C4 Corvette. If you love your mid-engined fancy C8, this is the ancestor you need to be thankful for. Well, not this particular JDM abomination, which put on a digital widebody kit.
3D car artist Brad Builds just released a new version of his C4 Corvette build. He probably doesn't know we have Chevrolet Month going on, but we'll pretend he does. However, the gray project isn't immediately recognizable as a Corvette and may strike you as a Japanese sports car of some kind.
As we said, everybody wants to transcend the Porsche 911. And right after the era of the C4, we have some of the most iconic JDM sports cars with advanced engine and suspension tech. The character of some extreme RX-7 tuning projects must have rubbed off on the 'Vette.
The most obvious hints are the Japanese license plates and the hood-mounted side view mirrors. We're supposed to call them fender-mounted mirrors, but the C4 just has a giant hood that wraps around everything, including the suspension. The widebody kit takes this even further by increasing the girth of the bodywork. Meanwhile, the front of the car sports thin strips of carbon aero.
The rear also wears more aero elements, such as the diffuser which manages to lower the Corvette by quite a bit. Like many cars from the 1980s, a stock C4 doesn't sound the best, but a couple of exhaust cannons have fixed this. And it wouldn't be a Japanese-style tuning project without the giant wing.
This lowered suspension setup might actually be helpful in the real world because the C4 has some really tall sills that you have to step over when getting in. Sadly, not many folks are crazy enough to make such serious and expensive mods, but there is that "Swedish Smurf."
As we said, everybody wants to transcend the Porsche 911. And right after the era of the C4, we have some of the most iconic JDM sports cars with advanced engine and suspension tech. The character of some extreme RX-7 tuning projects must have rubbed off on the 'Vette.
The most obvious hints are the Japanese license plates and the hood-mounted side view mirrors. We're supposed to call them fender-mounted mirrors, but the C4 just has a giant hood that wraps around everything, including the suspension. The widebody kit takes this even further by increasing the girth of the bodywork. Meanwhile, the front of the car sports thin strips of carbon aero.
The rear also wears more aero elements, such as the diffuser which manages to lower the Corvette by quite a bit. Like many cars from the 1980s, a stock C4 doesn't sound the best, but a couple of exhaust cannons have fixed this. And it wouldn't be a Japanese-style tuning project without the giant wing.
This lowered suspension setup might actually be helpful in the real world because the C4 has some really tall sills that you have to step over when getting in. Sadly, not many folks are crazy enough to make such serious and expensive mods, but there is that "Swedish Smurf."